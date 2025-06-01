MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IAF rescues 14 trapped in swollen Bomjir river on Assam-Arunachal border

PTI Published 01.06.25, 05:32 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Fourteen people trapped in the swollen Bomjir river on the Assam-Arunachal border were rescued by Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday, an official said.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the rescue operation was carried out in the morning hours at his request.

"In a daring rescue operation, 14 persons trapped in the swollen Bomjir river were rescued by an IAF helicopter," Paul said.

"The trapped individuals were stranded due to rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in the region. The district administration quickly coordinated with the IAF and Arunachal Pradesh officials to execute the rescue plan," he said.

Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak oversaw the operation, which saw 13 people from Tinsukia district and one from Arunachal Pradesh being safely rescued.

All the 14 people have been sent back home, the official said.

Paul thanked the IAF for timely intervention, ensuring the safe rescue of the stranded people.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

