Huge contingent of security forces deployed in Manipur's Kangpokpi after attack on SP office

Security was beefed up in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where the SP was injured in a mob attack for failing to "remove" the central armed forces as per the demands of Kuki groups, officials said on Saturday.

A mob on Friday evening attacked the office of Superintendent of Police M Prabhakar, throwing stones and other "projectiles" to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces, particularly the BSF and the CRPF, in the Saibol village.

Vehicles of district police kept within the compound of the SP's office were vandalised. Prabhakar was injured after being hit on the forehead by some projectile, officials said.

A senior officer in Imphal said a huge contingent of security forces have been deployed in the area.

"Situation is now under control and being closely monitored," he added.

In a statement, the police said that besides stones, the protestors attacked the SP office with petrol bombs.

"Security forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to the use of adequate force to disperse the mob and the situation was brought under control," it said.

The SP is "fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation", it added.

A few protesters, who sustained injuries during the clashes, were also been admitted to hospital, officials said.

Kuki organisations have been protesting against central forces after women of the community were allegedly baton-charged on December 31 for blocking their way.

Locals claimed that several people were injured in the action by the security forces that happened in Saibol village in Twiching, which is located in the so-called 'buffer zone' between the Kuki-held Hills and Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

They said that the local women had gathered to protest what they described as the "forceful occupation" of community bunkers by security personnel.

The security forces had conducted the operation at the village and its peripheral areas following gunfights between armed groups, which injured four people, including a police personnel.

Protesting the December 31 action by security forces, the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) blocked the critical transportation route of National Highway 2, disrupting the movement of goods to the Imphal Valley where the Meiteis live.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Loibol Khunou area of the district on Friday.

Among the items recovered were a modified 7.62 mm sniper rifle, an improvised long-range mortar, locally called 'pumpi', three 9mm pistols with magazines, a 12 bore Gun, an SBBL gun, 10 live rounds of ammunition, three hand grenades, three picket grenades, two tear smoke grenades and a wireless set, police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

