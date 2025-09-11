Gaurav Gogoi slams Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of SIT report on alleged Pakistan links

Hours before the special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Assam government, submitted its report on the alleged links of Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan, the Congress leader launched a sharp attack on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier in the day, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) accorded a grand reception to three former BJP and AGP MLAs who had joined the party in Delhi on Monday, as well as to Gogoi, at the airport and later at Rajiv Bhavan. Both events were seen as the Congress’s show of unity and resolve to counter what it termed the Sarma government’s attempt to “malign” Gogoi ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Several hundred workers and leaders gathered at the airport and Rajiv Bhavan to welcome the quartet. There is great enthusiasm in the party,” APCC general secretary Pradyut Bhuyan said.

The four-member SIT, comprising police officials Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami and Maitrayee Deka, submitted its report to Sarma on Wednesday evening. The panel was formed in February to probe allegations of Gogoi and his wife’s links with the ISI. Sarma has repeatedly flagged the issue, but Gogoi has dismissed the probe as a “flop show” based on “fabricated” charges.

Addressing party workers, Gogoi said, “The BJP is no longer a political party. It has turned into Himanta Biswa Sarma & Private Limited. Those who joined BJP to serve people have been denied opportunities. That is why many are now returning to Congress.”

He hailed Congress ideology “based on the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, which guarantees equal rights,” and accused Sarma of arrogance. “Despite holding the health and education portfolios for years, Assam ranks in the bottom five states in both sectors,” he added.

Gogoi announced that Congress will now hold a joining programme on the 10th of every month. “Many more BJP leaders will join us soon. The next joining is on October 10,” he said.

Those welcomed on Wednesday included former MLAs Satyabrata Kalita (AGP), Binanda Saikia and Mansing Rongpi (BJP). Rongpi, who returned to Congress, said: “Under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership, a major battle will be fought.”

Later, Gogoi told the media Sarma had built a “fabricated story” to mask corruption. “People of Assam have already decided there will be a strong wind of change,”

he said.