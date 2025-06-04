Flood situation stays grim in northeast, government officials asked to postpone any planned visits

The Mizoram government has issued an advisory urging central and state government officials and representatives to postpone any planned visits to the state till June 13 due to adverse weather conditions, even as the flood situation in Assam and Manipur remained grim on Tuesday.

The advisory, issued on Monday, cited “incessant heavy rainfall” across Mizoram over the past several days, leading to “widespread incidents of landslides, mudslides, rockfalls, flash floods and related disruptions,” including the loss of human lives. The directive is aimed solely at ensuring safety and allowing the state administration to concentrate entirely on disaster relief operations, an official statement said.

Normal life has been affected across several districts, with district administrations “fully engaged in round-the-clock disaster response, relief and rehabilitation efforts” and unable to spare resources for protocol or security arrangements for visiting dignitaries.

According to a high-level review meeting chaired by chief minister Lalduhoma on Sunday, 211 landslide incidents have been reported, resulting in the collapse of 60 houses and blockage of 83 roads across the state. Four people have lost their lives.

Referring to forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati of more heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days, the advisory “respectfully advises all dignitaries, officials from the Central Government, and representatives from other State Governments to kindly postpone any planned visits to Mizoram until June 13, 2025.”

Assam

Assam, too, has been hit hard by rains, with 21 districts affected — one less than Monday — impacting 5.15 lakh people. Twelve deaths have been reported so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the situation. Union home minister Amit Shah has also extended full support to flood-affected northeastern states.

On Tuesday, Sarma visited Cachar district — one of the worst affected — after touring Lakhimpur on Monday. In Silchar, he promised quick relief without bureaucratic delays. “Like last year, we will help each and every family affected by floods in Assam in a time-bound manner,” he said, also vowing to resolve drainage issues in the town. He visited six relief camps and stressed the importance of preserving wetlands, saying their loss worsens flooding.

Manipur

While Manipur received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, several rivers remain above danger level — Imphal River at 781.350m on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles continued relief operations for the fourth straight day in the Imphal Valley, rescuing around 300 civilians.

As of now, 1.64 lakh people across 643 villages and localities have been affected. One body was recovered from the Abulok River in Imphal West. Over 35,000 houses have been damaged, according to an official statement.