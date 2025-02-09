Few takers for Biren meeting as BJP faces internal strife ahead of no-confidence motion

Only 22 MLAs from the BJP-led ruling coalition on Saturday attended a meeting convened by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, a day after the state Congress announced it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent government over its handling of the ongoing strife.

Though no detail of the meeting at the chief minister's bungalow was announced till Saturday evening, sources said it lasted about four hours and a few MLAs left before the meeting ended.

Singh flew to Delhi in a chartered flight late Saturday evening to meet the central leadership, which is trying to ensure that the Assembly session passes smoothly by holding discussions with state BJP leaders "unhappy" with the chief minister.

The turnout, which included Singh, was five less than a similar meeting called by the chief minister on November 19 last year to discuss the security situation, a day after ally NPP withdrew its support to the government, reflecting the rumblings within the incumbent dispensation.

The Assembly has 59 members but with 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs staying away from Imphal because of safety concerns, the effective strength is 49 unless the Kuki-Zos are allowed to participate online in the no-trust vote, sources said.

The ruling coalition has 45 MLAs — BJP 37, JDU one, NPF five and two Independents. Of the 37 BJP MLAs, seven are Kuki-Zos who have not been attending the Assembly since the conflict broke out in 2023. Sources said Singh would have an uphill task but it was too early to come to a conclusion after Saturday's turnout or the proposed no-confidence motion.