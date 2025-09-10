Congress show of strength on Gaurav Gogoi ISI probe deadline

The Opposition Congress in Assam has lined up a grand reception on Wednesday for three leaders from the ruling alliance who joined the party in Delhi on Monday.

They will arrive together with Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

Insiders, however, say the warm welcome is more than just hospitality. A party functionary told The Telegraph: “Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma frequently announces that the SIT probing Gaurav Gogoi and his wife’s alleged ISI links will submit its report on September 10. By holding the reception that day, we want to show we are not cowed down by such allegations, which are meant to malign a leader who has consistently called out BJP on corruption, vote chori and gai chori.”

The new inductees — former BJP leaders Monsing Rongpi and Binanda Saikia, and AGP leader Satyabrata Kalita — are all former MLAs. Their resignations, Congress leaders said, reflect growing disquiet in the ruling alliance over ticket distribution for next year’s assembly polls.

According to the PCC, Gogoi and the three new entrants will land in Guwahati around 12.30pm and head to Rajiv Bhavan in a large carcade for the formal reception.

Asked last week about the September 10 SIT deadline, Gogoi had dismissed it as “a flop show.”

Sarma, after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, confirmed: “The SIT has not sought an extension, so the report will be submitted on Wednesday. If there is anything serious, I will take it up with the Prime Minister or the Union home minister. Otherwise, a different approach will follow.” He hinted that the BJP will continue to flag the issue ahead of the polls.

After Monday’s Delhi induction, Gogoi accused Sarma’s government of serving only the chief minister and his family, not the poor, traders, labourers, or farmers. He said the defections mark “just the beginning,” predicting more BJP leaders will join Congress before 2026.

Calling Sarma’s regime “Himanta Biswa Sarma & Private Company,” Gogoi said the Congress is rallying around corruption and governance issues.