Call for talks on foreigners’ case withdrawal prompts Bengali students’ body to suspend stir

The All BTR Bengali Youth Students’ Federation has temporarily suspended its protests against the Assam government’s reported U-turn on the ongoing Foreigners Tribunals (FT) cases against Bengali Hindus in the state following an invitation for talks.

Federation president Harendra Das said they had been protesting since August 31 following reports in media outlets that the government was not dropping FT cases against Bengali Hindus “despite passing an official order” in July.

“However, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday called and invited us for talks on the issue on September 5. He also said no such order has been issued. As such we decided to suspend our agitation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts on Tuesday evening and wait for the outcome of the talks,” Das said.

However, the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation has not been invited for the talks. They are also protesting the reported move and will hold a news conference in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

Both the organisations said that the state government said they wanted the withdrawal of doubtful voter cases against Bengali Hindus as per the 1985 Assam Accord, according to which foreigners who came before March 24, 1971, are eligible for citizenship.

In March, the Assam government had said that there are 1,18,134 “D voters” in the state.

Foreigners Tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies determining citizenship and “doubtful voters” or “D voters” are persons who were/are identified during electoral roll revision or whose cases are pending with the Foreigners Tribunals or who are declared as foreigners by the Tribunal.

“We want the government to act as per the Assam Accord. We are also against the CAA. We have nothing to do with those who have come after 1971 because we get unnecessarily targeted,” said M.S. Dutta of the All Assam Bengali Youth and Students’ Federation.

They said the government had in July issued direction for withdrawal of foreigners tribunal cases against Gorkhas, Rajbongshis and Bengali Hindus but media reports in August-end said cases against Bengali Hindus will continue as usual, something that both the organisations are opposed to.