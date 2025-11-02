Veer Lachit Sena’s Bikash Axom surrenders after watching Zubeen Garg's last film

Bikash Axom, an expelled member of the Veer Lachit Sena who had been absconding over alleged extortion and derogatory remarks against women beneficiaries, surrendered before the police in Guwahati on Saturday — shortly after watching Roi Roi Binale, the last film of singer-actor Zubeen Garg.

Bikash, in his 30s and hailing from Upper Assam, drew attention before his surrender with a Facebook post saying he had just watched the movie and urging others to do the same. “Since my arrest was certain, I decided to watch the movie first and then cooperate with the police,” he wrote. He was arrested after watching the film at a multiplex near Dispur police station.

The police are yet to share details, but sources confirmed his arrest. It remains unclear whether the action was linked to the extortion case, his remarks against women, or both.

Released on Friday, Roi Roi Binale — a musical romantic drama starring Zubeen — has been witnessing packed halls across Assam. The singer died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming.

A man carrying an elderly woman leaves after watching Roi Roi Binale at a cinema hall in Guwahati on Friday. PTI

A few days ago, Bikash had claimed on social media that attempts were being made to “suppress” the Zubeen Garg case and that he was being “targeted” for supporting the “Justice for Zubeen Garg” campaign, which has gained momentum since the film’s release.

The crackdown on the Veer Lachit Sena — a group that claims to fight for Assamese identity — intensified this week after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hardened his stand against its alleged acts of extortion and intimidation.

“If necessary, we may consider banning the organisation,” Sarma said, directing the police to act against a senior member who had insulted women beneficiaries of government schemes. That member was Bikash, who was expelled from the Sena's Kamrup Metro district unit on October 27 for his controversial remarks.

Sarma’s warning followed the arrest of eight people, including five alleged Sena members, for kidnapping a businessman and demanding ransom. On Monday, the police arrested three senior Sena leaders in Guwahati, including its central chief secretary, Rantu Paniphukan, during a media conference.