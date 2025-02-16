Bid to curb extortion in Manipur: Security forces scale up operations, 10 arrested

Security forces have scaled up their operations against militants and criminals indulging in extortion and kidnappings following the imposition of the President’s rule in strife-hit Manipur on Thursday.

Altogether 10 militants belonging to four separate outfits have been arrested since Thursday on charges of extortion, kidnapping and transporting of arms and ammunition from three valley districts, the police said through a series of posts on X on Saturday.

Those arrested included four members of the banned KCP (PWG) from Imphal East district; four of KCP (Noyon) from Thoubal district, and one each from the UNLF (Pambei) and PREPAK from Imphal East district.

A businessman said there was a “15 per cent improvement” in the overall law and order situation in Imphal city but a sustained crackdown was required to ensure everyone can live in peace.

“The ongoing unrest had seen a spike in extortion, making it difficult for traders and businessmen to survive. We hope the good work will continue. A special drive should be launched against those running extortion operations from the border areas,” he said.

The state government had announced the setting up of a dedicated 24x7 anti-extortion cell involving police, and central forces to deal with the rise in extortion targetting civilians, officials, traders and truckers in the state. It had also released a toll-free number — 1800 202 3326 — to report about threat and extortion cases.

The initiative seems to be paying off going by the rise in arrests of militants and miscreants since February, sources said.

One of the posts by the police said: “The arrestees are directly involved in kidnapping, extortion activities from public, government officials, petrol pump etc. from Thoubal district....”

Sources said that security forces would continue with their crackdown against militants and criminals involved in extortion and kidnappings. However, they have been told to ensure that the “general public is not inconvenienced because public support was a must for restoration of peace and normality”.

Over 5,000 arms and 6 lakh ammunition had been looted from police armouries in the ongoing unrest, of which about 2,300 arms have been recovered. There are still a lot of arms with the public posing a serious threat to law and order if not recovered at the earliest.

Along with the crackdown on militants and miscreants, the police also launched action against those selling pre-fabricated mobile SIMs against “fake” documents and tinted films to vehicle owners. Shop owners and vehicle owners have been asked to surrender the tinted (black) films to the nearest police station and to remove the films on their own respectively.

Although Meitei-based organisations have questioned the timing of the central rule, a leading Kuki-Zo organisation has received the declaration “positively” and is “hopeful it would pave the way for due political settlement and peaceful coexistence (with the Meiteis) as a good neighbour”.