Assam DGP to become CRPF DG: Himanta Biswa Sarma government releases 1991 batch IPS officer

The Assam government on Monday “released” state DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh from his post, paving the way for the 1991 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer to take charge as the director-general of the CRPF.

A state home department notification issued on Monday “placed” Singh’s services “at the disposal” of the CRPF for his posting as the DG of the central paramilitary force on deputation till “his superannuation on 30/11/2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post as per usual terms and conditions of central deputation”.

“The Officer is hereby released from the date of handing over of charges,” the notification said.

Monday’s home department notification further appointed special DGP Harmeet Singh, a 1992 batch officer, as the officiating DGP “in addition to his existing duties temporarily till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

Sources said Harmeet Singh appears to be the frontrunner for permanent posting as the state’s top cop he is not only the seniormost among the aspirants but has held several key posts under the current dispensation.

GP Singh was appointed the State DGP in January 2023, succeeding Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. He was then the special DGP (law and order).

The January 18 personnel ministry order on Singh’s appointment as DG CRPF had stated: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the MHA for appointment of GP Singh as DG, CRPF, in level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Singh replaces Anish Dayal, who retired on December 31. V. Kumar is the interim CRPF DG.

Singh was rushed to the state in 2019 to calm things down at the peak of the anti-CAA agitation. Previously he had had stints with both the SPG and the NIA.

Bureaucrats Media, which deals with news from Indian bureaucracy and public services, said after his appointment as DG CRPF that Singh “brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in the SPG, NIA, and during the height of the insurgency in the Northeast from the 1990s to the 2000s”.

“His recent successes in Assam, particularly with the Special Task Force (STF) under his leadership, highlight his strategic acumen and operational expertise. Singh’s high emotional intelligence and proven ability to lead in complex scenarios position him as a transformative figure for the CRPF, capable of addressing its current challenges and steering it toward a more secure future,” the Bureaucrats Media further said.