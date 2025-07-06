MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assam Cong bid to halt evictions, cites threat to indigenous communities

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, the team held a 30-minute meeting and submitted a memorandum citing ‘recurring procedural violations’ and recommending a 10-point ‘Charter for Humane and Lawful Eviction Policy’

Umanand Jaiswal Published 06.07.25, 07:55 AM
Representational image File picture

An Assam Congress delegation met governor L.P. Acharya on Saturday seeking a halt to ongoing and proposed eviction drives, terming them development projects “without due process or consent” that threaten the rights of vulnerable communities.

Led by Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, the team held a 30-minute meeting and submitted a memorandum citing “recurring procedural violations” and recommending a 10-point “Charter for Humane and Lawful Eviction Policy”.

The memorandum said the drives had impacted Boro, Karbi, Garo, Ahom, Assamese Hindu and Muslim communities, all with deep historical roots in Assam.

It flagged recent evictions in Nalbari, Goalpara and Lakhimpur, displacement in Bakrikuchi, and the alleged illegal land transfer in Umrongso. The eight-member PCC team included four MLAs and three office-bearers.

Saikia said around 60 land conflicts were ongoing between the government and public across Assam.

