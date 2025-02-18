Assam Congress backs Gaurav Gogoi while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stirs pot

The Opposition Congress in Assam threw its weight behind Gaurav Gogoi following the state government’s decision to register a case against a Pakistani national for his alleged anti-India agenda and link with Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Gogoi.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said the state police has lodged an FIR (CID PS case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec.13(1) UA(P) Act) against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others in accordance with Sunday’s cabinet decision.

Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “This is the first time the cabinet has held an individual-centric discussion (on Gaurav Gogoi).... I am openly declaring on behalf of the Congress committee, Gaurav Gogoi is not alone. I want to tell Himanta Biswa Sarma that all Congress leaders and members, across rank, are with Gaurav Gogoi in this fight...This is a diversionary ploy to avoid the glare from governance failure.”

He further said the chief minister targets those questioning the government’s misdeeds. “This is not an attack on Gaurav Gogoi. This is an attack on a senior leader of the party. We will fight it out collectively,” he said on the police case and the ongoing campaign against Gogoi and his wife about their alleged ties with a Pakistan over the past week.

In a statement later, Borah said the ongoing BJP “propaganda” has “no” legal standing.

Gogoi had on Sunday said he was "not afraid of the BJP ecosystem" and the "obvious slander campaign" against him was to hide the "failure" of the BJP government in the state.