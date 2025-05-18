Arunachal Pradesh Governor bats for Sikkim, Bhutan models in sustainable tourism push

Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen. (retd) K.T. Parnaik on Friday made a strong pitch for states to emulate the sustainable tourism models of Sikkim and neighbouring Bhutan.

Speaking on Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism potential at an event held at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar to mark the golden jubilee of Sikkim’s statehood, Parnaik stressed the need to explore models similar to those of Sikkim and Bhutan in sustainable tourism.

He said Sikkim is one of the “most” peaceful, disciplined and cleanest states in the country, adding that it has set a benchmark in sustainable development that other states, including Arunachal Pradesh, can learn from.

He said “our state” must draw inspiration from the Sikkimese model, which has managed to balance development with environmental preservation. Noting their “warm hospitality and deep pride in their identity”, he said the people of Sikkim are among the most hospitable in the country. They carry their culture with dignity and grace, he said.

The state has taken several innovative, eco-friendly steps to conserve its pristine environment, including creating awareness among tourists about sustainable tourism. Last year, the state tourism and aviation department issued a notification on effective garbage management.

Tourism has seen remarkable growth in the state, from a modest footfall of 5,76,749 in 2013 to 16,25,573 in 2023.

Neighbouring Bhutan has adopted a “high value, low volume” policy. The Bhutan Integrated Tourism Master Plan 2025–2034, launched in February, is aimed at transforming the Himalayan nation’s tourism sector into a “sustainable engine” for the country’s development.

According to a leading tour operator, Best of Bhutan Tours and Travels, the nation's “high value, low volume” tourism policy “has long been celebrated for preserving the nation’s pristine culture and environment".

Bhutan recorded 1,45,065 tourist arrivals in 2024, of which Indians accounted for 65 per cent. The first three months of this year attracted 27,000 arrivals, which is better than the corresponding figure last year. This year’s annual target is 3,50,000 visitors.