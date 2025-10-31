AJP demands cancellation of Post Malone concert in Assam seeking justice for Zubeen Garg

The Assam government’s debut in the concert economy this December could face turbulence, with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday urging chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to cancel the Post Malone show until justice is delivered to Zubeen Garg.

The regional party, born out of the anti-CAA movement, made the appeal at a press meet while reiterating its demand to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on the late singer-composer for his cultural contributions ahead of his birthday on November 18.

Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19 while swimming. His death has triggered widespread outrage and demands for justice after one of his arrested bandmates alleged that he could have been poisoned, leading to the arrest of seven people.

Chief minister Sarma had earlier announced the launch of the state’s concert tourism policy with a headline performance by US rap star Post Malone in Guwahati on December 8.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said: “The Post Malone concert should be cancelled and the funds diverted to set up a music university in Zubeen Garg’s memory in Guwahati.”

Party sources said the government would find it hard to ignore the demand, given the sentiments surrounding the singer’s death.

In June, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL) signed a memorandum of understanding with BigTree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which owns the online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to host international concerts in the state.

The MoU followed a cabinet decision to position Assam as a premier music and entertainment hub and a “healthy competitor” to Meghalaya, which has hosted international acts like The Scorpions, Bryan Adams and Ed Sheeran.

Chief minister Sarma had said the development of concert tourism would “meaningfully strengthen the state’s economy.”