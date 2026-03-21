‘Here for the long run’: Young Kolkata investors on staying the course as share market yo-yos

As tensions in West Asia continue to rise, the Indian share market is experiencing sharp volatility, driven by a storm of geopolitical conflict, energy shocks and a shift in global monetary policy.

The Nifty 50 dropped to 23,114 on March 20, marking a roughly 10% decline over the past month due to high volatility.

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Even as this fall turns markets upside down, young investors in Kolkata say they are holding on, and in several cases, investing more than ever.

Young, first-time investors in their early 20s, are facing their first real test as the share market reels from the effects of global uncertainty.

Unlike traditional investors with years of experience under their belt, many of them entered the world of equities during or after the pandemic, influenced by digital platforms, social media and family members.

At a time when markets have turned volatile, most young Kolkatans are choosing discipline over doubt.

‘Instead of reacting emotionally, I focus on consistency’

Ayush Kumar Shaw, a 25-year-old senior auditor, entered the market during the pandemic with the belief that equities are one of the most effective ways to build long-term wealth. Believing that markets would eventually recover as the pandemic subsided, he began investing his savings from pocket money into index funds, while also taking selective bets.

His approach is firmly long-term, and short-term uncertainties do not affect his decisions. Primarily investing through SIPs and ETFs, Ayush said, “Instead of reacting emotionally, I focus on consistency and asset allocation. My long-term goal is wealth creation through compounding rather than short-term gains.”

Despite the current volatility, Ayush continues to invest around 10% of his income into the stock market.

“I believe consistency is more important than trying to adjust investments based on short-term market movements,” he said, adding that he invests through a broking app, which makes the process seamless, accessible, and efficient.

‘I’m here for the long run’

Like Ayush, Vishal Shaw, a tax consultant, said that he entered the market with a long-term mindset.

“I started investing early with a clear mindset that I am here for the long term… it’s about building genuine wealth. I don't look at my investments as a secondary source of income, so I am not having any second thoughts,” Vishal said, who allocates nearly 20–25% of his income to equities.

Vishal, like many young investors today, relies on online broker platforms such as Groww and Upstox — a shift that has lowered entry barriers for newcomers. “It’s a good thing to get into investing early,” he added.

‘Good time to buy new shares at a cheaper rate’

For Swagatam Guha, a UPSC aspirant recently selected for WBCS, the introduction to the market differed slightly.

“I got into the market after watching YouTube videos… I invested a small amount on an experimental basis,” the 25-year-old said. Despite the fall, he is not backing out.

“In the present scenario, I am finding it to be a suitable time to buy new shares at a cheaper rate,” he added.

Like many others in his age group, Swagatam invests modest sums of money — around Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a month from his tuition income — using digital platforms like Groww. His entire investment journey, which began during his college days, has been marked by experimentation, learning and un-learning.

‘Just being more cautious about where to put my money’

Several young Kolkatans are facing their first-ever market correction and it is unsettling.

Satarupa Banerjee, 24, a graphics designer from Konnagar, who began investing during the post-pandemic rally, said, “I started my investment journey during the pandemic. I think that’s when most people of my age did. It’s definitely stressful, but I’m not stopping my investments. I’m just being more cautious about where I put my money.”

Investing roughly 15% of her income through online platforms, Satarupa added that she is focussing more on diverse options like index funds to manage risk.

“At the end of the day, long-term should be on everyone’s cards,” she signed off.

‘More of a learning experience than a reason to stop’

A similar sentiment was echoed by Shalini Nayak, a 25-year-old solution consultant.

“The fall is worrying, but I see it as part of learning rather than a reason to stop,” she said.

Easy access through fintech apps and seeing her peers invest encouraged her to start her journey a few years back.

Now, as the situation seems fragile, Shalini said, “I’m investing more cautiously now, focussing on long-term stocks and avoiding impulsive decisions.”

At present, Shalini is being more strategic. While having invested 15% of her income all along, she has now slightly reduced it due to the volatility.

The current downturn is only a test of patience for the new entrants.

As Ayush summed it, even as uncertainty looms, periods like these test discipline. Instead of treating the fall as a deterrent, it is clear that this new generation of investors seem willing to stay the course, looking at the downturn as part of the learning curve.