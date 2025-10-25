Kolkata likely to witness rain, thunderstorm as depression forms over Bay of Bengal

Kolkata’s clear skies are set to turn cloudy as a well-marked depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthens and moves northwestwards, as per the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

The system, which is currently centred near latitude 10.8°N and longitude 88.8°E, is expected to intensify into a deep depression by Sunday (October 26), and grow into a cyclonic storm by Monday (October 27) morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Alipore, said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the system will likely develop into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday (October 28), before making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, later that evening.

While the system is expected to remain south of Bengal, Kolkata is likely to feel its impact in the form of rain, thunder, and gusty winds during the week ahead.

The city is likely to see light rain or thundershowers beginning Monday night, with moderate rainfall expected on October 28 and 29. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds reaching 30–40 kmph across Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and both North and South 24 Parganas on October 28 and 29.

Residents have been advised to avoid open areas and take precautions against lightning, while the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is preparing for potential waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea between October 28 and 30, as squally winds up to 55 kmph and rough sea conditions are expected along the Bengal coast.