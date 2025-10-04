Elephant House wins Future Hope’s annual drama competition at Mahadevi Birla World Academy

Future Hope hosted its annual inter-house drama festival, the Katie Baddeley Drama Competition, at Mahadevi Birla World Academy auditorium recently.

The competition, held in memory of theatre enthusiast Katie Baddeley, saw the school’s four houses — Panther, Tiger, Elephant and Cobra — compete for the coveted trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for this year was ‘India in 2047 — 100 years of Independence’, with each house working for weeks under the guidance of theatre director Amlan Chaudhuri of Ranan to bring their scripts to life on stage.

The performances explored diverse narratives — from cafeteria conversations to questioning the value of degrees — in a one-hour showcase that entertained an audience of over 400 people.

Elephant House emerged as the overall winner, lifting the Katie Baddeley Trophy. Sujan from Tiger House won Best Actor, while Sandhya (Cobra House) and Ishrat (Panther House) jointly received the Best Actress award.

The panel of judges included theatre actor and model Kartikeya Tripathi and Abanti Chakraborty, whose play My Name Is Gauhar has been making waves nationwide.

The evening was attended by CEO Sujata Sen, Khelo Rugby director Paul Walsh and school principal Samrin Mumtaz. The event was anchored by the school’s captain and vice-captain, Sima and Sonali.