MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 March 2025

Tunes in tribute

One of the noteworthy performances in the second half was by the veteran choreographer, Polly Guha, and her dance troupe. Some songs on which her troupe performed included 'Aloker ei jhornadharay' and 'Tumi shondharo meghomala'

Ritobhash Mukherjee Published 22.03.25, 11:35 AM
A moment from Amra Kojon's tribute to Suchitra Mitra

A moment from Amra Kojon's tribute to Suchitra Mitra Ritobhash Mukherjee

Amra Kojon paid a mu­sical tribute to Suchitra Mitra. The programme began with a recording of “Jokhon porbena mor payer chinho” by Suchitra Mitra herself, followed by a choric performance of “Mor shondhaye tumi shundorobeshe eshecho” by former students of Rabitirtha.

Conceptualised as a ‘Geeti Allekkha’ or songs with visual portrayal and narration, the event included narrations of portions from Rabindranath Tagore’s Shesh Borshon by Shurojit Sen and Chiradeep Bandyopadhyay. Before the second phase of the programme, veteran singers and students of Mitra, such as Sumitra Chatterjee and Sumitra Ray, recalled their memories of their teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the noteworthy performances in the second half was by the veteran choreographer, Polly Guha, and her dance troupe. Some songs on which her troupe performed included “Aloker ei jhornadharay” and “Tumi shondharo meghomala”. The programme ended with a solo performance by Guha as a tribute to the much-loved singer.

RELATED TOPICS

Suchitra Mitra Art Review
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RSS wakes up to virtues of English: 'Career language' shift to fight Hindi-imposition charge

RSS joint general secretary C.R. Mukunda’s comment came as he backed a three-language education formula — another rare move for the Sangh — prescribing the learning of the mother tongue, regional language and English without any direct reference to Hindi
Elon Musk.
Quote left Quote right

I look forward to prosecutions of those at Pentagon who are leaking false information to NYT

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT