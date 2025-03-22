Tunes in tribute

Amra Kojon paid a mu­sical tribute to Suchitra Mitra. The programme began with a recording of “Jokhon porbena mor payer chinho” by Suchitra Mitra herself, followed by a choric performance of “Mor shondhaye tumi shundorobeshe eshecho” by former students of Rabitirtha.

Conceptualised as a ‘Geeti Allekkha’ or songs with visual portrayal and narration, the event included narrations of portions from Rabindranath Tagore’s Shesh Borshon by Shurojit Sen and Chiradeep Bandyopadhyay. Before the second phase of the programme, veteran singers and students of Mitra, such as Sumitra Chatterjee and Sumitra Ray, recalled their memories of their teacher.

One of the noteworthy performances in the second half was by the veteran choreographer, Polly Guha, and her dance troupe. Some songs on which her troupe performed included “Aloker ei jhornadharay” and “Tumi shondharo meghomala”. The programme ended with a solo performance by Guha as a tribute to the much-loved singer.