Tapping feet and tunning into nine songs that celebrate the thrill of turning 18

18 by One Direction

It captures the emotions young love goes through and the bittersweet nostalgia that comes with it. The song from the album Four explores the evolution of a relationship that begins at 18 — full of raw emotion and innocence — and matures into something deeper.

The lyrics reflect a longing to cling to the simplicity and purity of those early moments, symbolised by lines like We made a start, be it a false one, I know, acknowledging imperfections while celebrating growth. Ultimately, 18 speaks of the effort it takes to nurture love: We took a chance, God knows we’ve tried.

18 TilL I Die by Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams wrote the song with Robert John “Mutt” Lange. It conveys the narrator’s longing to hold on to the energy, freedom, and carefree spirit of being 18. The song from 1996 is a celebration of staying young at heart, embracing adventures, and not allowing age to define one’s spirit. The opening line — Never say no, try anything twice — speaks about the refusal to hold back. At its core, the song is a rebellious declaration against the conventional expectations of ageing. Adams rejects the notion of ageing “gracefully”; he embraces the idea of living with vigour and passion at any stage in life.

She’s Only 18 by Red Hot Chili Peppers

The song portrays a young girl navigating the transition from adolescence to adulthood, balancing the innocence of youth with the rapid pressures of growing up. Her character is portrayed as somewhat unconventional — like her dislike for the Rolling Stones. It highlights her individuality and complexity. The song hints at her maturing faster than expected, as she seeks adult-like experiences, eager to embrace the world around her. Yet, she’s still grappling with the confusion and emotional intensity that comes at this pivotal stage of life.

She Will Be Loved by Maroon 5

The song from their debut album Songs About Jane (2002) is deeply emotional. It resonates with love, heartbreak and longing. The song portrays unrequited love; it reflects his willingness to support and care for her through her struggles, even when his love is not reciprocated. The opening line — Beauty queen of only eighteen / She had some trouble with herself — introduces a young woman, seemingly perfect to the outside world but is dealing with her internal battles. He was always there to help her / She always belonged to someone else underscores the narrator’s love for her even though she is emotionally unavailable.

8TEEN by Khalid

The song explores the impulsive, carefree nature of adolescence while acknowledging the responsibilities and pressures of adulthood. It delves into the process of making mistakes, learning from them and the emotional weight of losing a loved one, ultimately leaving the narrator longing for the simplicity of the past.

18 and Life by Skid Row

The song narrates the tragic story of Ricky, a young, troubled boy who faces the devastating consequences of his reckless decisions. Coming from a broken home and carrying the weight of hardship, Ricky’s rebellious, adventurous nature leads him down a destructive path. He accidentally takes someone’s life, setting in motion a series of irreversible consequences.

18 by 5 Seconds of Summer

The song captures the impatience and frustration of youth and the narrator yearns for adulthood, especially the chance to pursue a relationship. Frustrated by his age, the narrator resorts to using a “fake ID” to gain access to the “adult world”. Through its energetic tone, the song explores themes of youthful rebellion and longing.

I’m Eighteen by Alice Cooper

The song resonates deeply with listeners by capturing the emotional uncertainty and inner turmoil that often accompany this pivotal stage of life. The line I got a baby’s brain and an old man’s heart / Took eighteen years to get this far expresses the narrator’s feeling of being caught between childhood and adulthood, grappling with confusion and self-doubt. The track conveys the angst and complexity of youth.

Eighteen with a Bullet by Pete Wingfield

It embodies the rebellious spirit of entering adulthood, marked by a sense of newfound freedom. The narrator views himself as a “national breakout”, positioning himself as a rising star — perhaps in the music industry — full of potential and ready to make his mark.