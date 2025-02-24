Spinning around; Tate McRae’s sleek production to Neil Young’s analogue album, a review

Artiste: Tate McRae

Album: So Close To What

Rating: ****

Lately, pop music has moved from theatrical vocal performances of the X Factor era to a less bombastic style. It’s about subdued vocal stance… breathy vocals. There is much of that on Tate McRae’s new album, So Close To What.

The 21-year-old has a flair for club pop, which gets refined on the album when compared to her 2023 album, Think Later. A song like Miss Possessive is a reminder of what made Britney Spears or Pussycat Dolls great while I Know Love has the dancehall quality of Rihanna.

Tate is generous with her offering — 15 tracks playing out over 42 minutes and she is credited as writer on all of them, which is not always the case these days. Her self-assuredness is felt on tracks like 2 Hands and It’s OK I’m OK, in which she dives into the complexities of relationships, moving between intimacy and vulnerability but, at the same time, celebrating independence.

The sleek production comes with lyrics that young folks may find relatable. For example, middle-class regret on Nostalgia: Daddy went to law school and could have been an architect / Now he’s turning 60 and wonders where the big dream went. On the other end of the spectrum are sharper, sexier lyrics, like on 2 Hands: We don’t gotta live out of hotels / We could do it in my room all day. Wistfulness is at the heart of Greenlight as she moves on from a relationship: I can’t unhear s**t I’ve been told / Guess I never healed right.

Despite her ability to deliver infectious pop sounds, the album’s overall feel has that we-have-heard-it-before quality. She wants to be the next Britney Spears, like many others.

Artiste: Neil Young

Album: Oceanside Countryside

Rating: *****

The legendary Neil Young recorded the analogue album on tape between May and December 1977. The songs contained here are the original mixes and were unreleased at the time. Young sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside, in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu, at Indigo studio.

Those familiar with Young’s music appreciate his approach involving minimal instrumentation and fragile lyrics. As the title suggests, there is a shade of country on the acoustic album. The artwork features the singer sitting on planks of wood, in a cowboy hat. Fans will be reminded of the bootleg cover used for his album Chrome Dreams.

Many of the songs have been released on other albums but if it’s “new” you’re looking for then stream the track It Might Have Been. There is slow strumming as Young celebrates country vibes.

The star of the album is The Old Homestead in which the playing sounds more relaxed than the version we have heard on Hawks & Doves. Equally memorable is the opening number, the delicate Sail Away which segues into a sleepy rendition of Lost In Space (also released on Hawks & Doves). A personal favourite — It Might Have Been with its country flavour. Despite having heard many of the songs here and there over the years, Oceanside Countryside brings many memorable tracks together and in their original form. That’s the magic of the album. Yet, it remains a mystery why Oceanside Countryside was shelved in favour of Comes A Time.

Artiste: Jisoo

Album: Amortage

Rating: ***

The final member of Blackpink to go solo, Jisoo obviously was not in a hurry to deliver an album. She comes to the music scene on her terms with the mini-album — delivering melody rather than variations of what the group has been doing.

The title of the album — a play on “amor” and “montage” — reflects K-pop’s usual play with words. The album mirrors the highs and lows of a relationship, like the earth-shaking moment when love strikes, highlighted through the opening number, Earthquake, coming with a dynamic production that takes advantage of Jisoo’s warm, expressive voice.

Her vulnerability shines on Your Love, a pop ballad sung in English. It’s a classic tale of falling for someone who will eventually break the heart. Tears is bass-heavy and charming but it doesn’t go beyond what we may have heard, say, on a Katy Perry song.

Jisoo is unpretentious and perhaps a full-fledged album would have done justice to her vocal range. What the mini-album lacks is a hint of mischievousness and a need to shake things up beyond the Blackpink image.

Artiste: The War and Treaty

Album: Plus One

Rating: *****

You may not have heard of the husband-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr and Tanya Trotter but their new album is a fine blend of country, gospel, soul and R&B.

Blaring horns greet listeners on Love Like Whiskey, co-written by the Trotters and Miranda Lambert. The duo reminds us that love — like whisky — is sometimes going to burn and the only way to get stronger is by walking through the fire. Called You by Your Name begins on a slow note but then speeds up, thanks to New Orleans-style horns, to take on a carnival-like quality.

The duo make it clear that it is their responsibility to speak on behalf of Black artistes who may not be easily welcomed among country fans. It comes at a time when Beyonce became the first Black artiste to win the Grammy for best country album, though her Cowboy Carter did not receive a single Country Music Association Award nomination.

Take the case of the song Teardrops in the Rain in which the duo looks back at the vulnerability that comes with disappointed love or the way they layer emotions on Leads Me Home. A joyful effort.