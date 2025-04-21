YFLO's new chairperson Ankita Chitlangia shares her dreams and goals for the year

Ankita Chitlangia, a business administration graduate from St. Xavier’s College Calcutta and by profession involved in the financial market space and equity trading, has been a YFLO member for over 13 years. A voracious reader, frequent traveller and fashion and lifestyle enthusiast, she has a keen interest in exploring culture and cuisine. Besides her professional commitment and pursuing her passion, she is a mother of two. A new feather added to Ankita’s cap is the role of the chairperson of the Calcutta chapter of YFLO. A t2 chat on her role and the year ahead.

How did your association with YFLO help you in your journey over the years personally and professionally?

My association with YFLO started 13 years ago. I have been a part of the committee for the past seven years and the experience has played a vital role in nurturing both my professional and personal growth. It has helped me hone my skills and build meaningful, lasting relationships that have shaped my journey in profound ways.

What are your thoughts on this leadership opportunity?

I look forward to contributing with purpose and passion. Leading an organisation of dynamic women under the age of 40 is both an honour and a responsibility. I see it as a chance to empower future leaders, foster collaboration and amplify the voice of young women who are shaping tomorrow.

What is your theme for this year?

My chosen theme for the year is SHINE because I believe that a single star cannot light up the sky but together we can create a constellation. When women support each other, incredible things happen and together we can light up the world with our shared love, bond and purpose.

How are you envisioning organisational growth through your goals for the year?

This year our enriching programmes are designed to create diverse opportunities for our members to engage in learning, networking and upskilling. I’m especially enthusiastic about spearheading new initiatives on skill-building and financial literacy workshops that will further empower our members personally and professionally.

What are some of the challenges you are looking forward to addressing during your tenure?

We are a large organisation with 650-plus members. The key challenges are to identify the potential of our members, nurture them and hope to foster a culture of inclusivity within the organisation where every member feels truly welcome, valued and heard.

Will the events reflect the lifestyle enthusiast that you are?

Absolutely. While my core focus will remain on learning, empowerment and networking, I also hope to bring in elements of culture, wellness, fashion and creativity to make our events more vibrant and well-rounded.

What would be your word of encouragement for those women who want to be a part of the organisation?

For anyone who wants to be a part of YFLO — whether you’re looking to learn, grow, connect, or lead, YFLO offers a platform where your voice matters and your journey is celebrated.