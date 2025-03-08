Women's Day: a list of powerful female voices who harness the power of podcasts

Podcasting has become one of the most powerful mediums for storytelling, education and entertainment in contemporary times. In recent years, especially, women podcasters across the globe have been using their voices to inform, inspire and engage audiences in meaningful conversations. From global giants to regional stars, here’s a look at some of the most influential women podcasters today.

Internationally Acclaimed Women Podcasters1. Alexandra Cooper — Call Her Daddy

One of the most popular podcasts all over the world, Call Her Daddy started as a candid take on relationships and sexuality. Over time, host Alex Cooper has made the show grow to new heights and has encouraged conversation on a variety of topics while featuring celebrity guests like Hunter Schafer and Emma Chamberlain. Her fearless approach to conversations on mental health, identity and personal growth has made the show an integral part of modern-day pop culture, further heightened by her recent multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify, which has solidified her place as a podcasting powerhouse. Cooper’s ability to adapt her content and connect with her audience has kept her at the forefront of digital media.

2. Mel Robbins — The Mel Robbins Podcast

Mel Robbins is a motivational speaker, author, and life coach who has made a significant impact in the self-help space. Her podcast provides practical advice on personal development, resilience and mental well-being. She has amassed a loyal following worldwide through relatable storytelling and actionable insights. Robbins is best known for her 5 Second Rule, a simple technique to overcome procrastination and self-doubt. Her podcast blends scientific research with real-life anecdotes, making self-improvement accessible to millions.

3. Emma Barnett and Anita Rani —

Woman’s Hour

A staple in BBC programming, Woman’s Hour is a podcast that amplifies women’s voices on current affairs, social issues and cultural topics. Hosted by prominent broadcasters Emma Barnett and Anita Rani, and more recently by Nuala McGovern, the podcast features discussions that resonate with women globally, covering everything from politics and literature to gender rights and personal stories. Over the years, Woman’s Hour has become a trusted source of insightful conversations for decades, shaping public discourse on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Prominent Women Podcasters in India4. Barkha Dutt —We The Women

Renowned journalist Barkha Dutt brings her expertise in political and social issues to the podcasting world with We The Women. This podcast highlights stories of female resilience, discussing pressing gender issues, empowerment and equality, making it an essential listen for those interested in women’s rights. Dutt uses this platform to bring forth the voices of women from all walks of life, ensuring their stories of struggle and triumph are heard far and wide.

5. Chhavi Sachdev — Sonologue

Chhavi Sachdev is the voice behind Sonologue, a show that explores a variety of topics through interviews with artistes, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. She also mentors aspiring podcasters, helping women create and share their stories through audio. Sachdev also actively works to train and support new voices in the industry, making podcasting more inclusive and diverse.

6. Karishma Mehta — Humans of Bombay

Based on the popular storytelling platform, Humans of Bombay brings real-life narratives of individuals from different walks of life. Karishma Mehta’s podcast provides a platform for untold stories, celebrating the resilience, success and struggles of ordinary people. The platform has helped bring greater visibility to inspiring individuals whose journeys deserve to be shared.

7. Navya Naveli Nanda — What The Hell Navya

Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda hosts What The Hell Navya, a podcast featuring conversations on social issues, women’s health, and youth perspectives. The show often includes intergenerational discussions, offering fresh insights from different viewpoints. With guests like her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, Navya’s podcast combines humour, honesty and thought-provoking dialogues that bring together generations.

8. Smriti Notani —

Real Talk with Smriti Notani

Smriti Notani’s Real Talk is a lifestyle and wellness podcast that discusses everything from personal growth to everyday challenges. Her relatable style makes the show feel like an honest chat with a friend, covering topics that resonate with a broad audience. Notani’s content spans self-care, mental health, productivity and even pop culture!

9. Pallavi Nath and Ameya Nagarajan — Fat. So?

This podcast challenges conventional beauty standards and promotes body positivity. Hosted by Pallavi Nath and Ameya Nagarajan, Fat. So? delves into the joys and struggles of being a plus-sized woman in India, encouraging self-love and acceptance. Their conversations are raw, humorous, and personal, helping listeners embrace body confidence and reject societal pressures.