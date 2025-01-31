Theft of parts of air-conditioner exposed outside compound of DL Block house

A gang of thieves is believed to have sneaked into the compound of a DL Block house last week and made off with parts of the air-conditioner that were exposed outside the house.

The theft took place on January 22 and police are looking for the miscreants. “Investigation is on and we suspect the thieves stole the AC pipes to sell the copper inside,” said an officer of the Bidhannagar (East) police station.

About six months ago, another robbery had taken place in DL Block, at the home of Chandrika Ramakrishnan, who is also president of DL Block Residents’ Association. “Our security guard’s cellphone had got stolen from outside the garage, where he lives. But the police were helpful and efficient. They managed to retrieve the phone, even though the thief got away,” said Ramakrishnan, who said such incidents send shockwaves across the otherwise safe locality.

After the theft last week, block resident Samares Bandyopadhyay, shot a letter to their association asking for CCTVs to be installed. “This is a serious concern and underscores the immediate need for CCTVs at strategic points covering the block. We need round-the-clock surveillance of people entering and leaving the block and of any activities that help nab such miscreants,” he said.

The police agreed that this was but a necessity. “We are doing all we can but residents also need to beef up personal security. It is highly advisable to install CCTVs at home, with a camera that most certainly captures the entrance to the house and the road outside,” said the officer.

Though AC pipes appear to be petty pilferage, their theft can be an epidemic of sorts.

In 2022, BA, AA, and HA blocks in Salt Lake, along with BF and BC blocks in New Town saw a spate of AC pipe thefts. In most of these cases, children and adolescents were found to be the culprits with some admitting to being drug addicts. They would target ground floor pipes as they are easily accessible and sell the copper inside them for a quick buck to buy drugs with.