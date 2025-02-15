Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata completes one year, a chat with the General Manager Sumit Singh

Lakefront views, a stellar art deco design, great F&B offerings and the famed Taj hospitality. Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata has gained popularity in its very first year of operations as a favoured staycation spot. With new offerings coming in, t2 stopped by to meet general manager Sumit Singh Deol for a lookback chat.

What has the past one year been like?

The past year has been nothing short of an incredible and enriching journey with the opening of the hotel wing of Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata, addition of rooms, restaurants, poolside, and J Wellness Spa Circle. Witnessing it all — the metamorphosis from the blueprint to the beautiful structure, an ode to Calcutta... each element here exudes the tenets of Tajness. From crafting personalised guest experiences to curating every detail with care, we have worked to create a sanctuary of warmth and elevated luxury in the heart of Calcutta. The city’s rich culture and guests’ valuable feedback have been very encouraging. Taj Taal Kutir has been really well received by the people.

Calcutta market is very different in comparison to other cities; what strategy did you implement for the same?

Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata is a humble tribute to the city’s vibrant yet understated art and culture. Calcutta is modern in its outlook yet steeped in tradition and Taj Taal Kutir is a perfect representation of this timeless elegance. At Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata we have combined the city’s cultural richness with the refined luxury that Taj is known for. Whether it’s our art deco inspired design that depicts the soul of the city, bespoke culinary offerings, or personalised service, we have curated an experience that is warm, authentic, and uniquely suited to the city’s discerning audience.

What have been the high points of the past one year?

The high points have been witnessing our constant commitment towards creating bespoke experiences which have resonated well with guests. From hosting intimate events to curating personalised and comfortable stays where each guest felt personally looked after, each milestone narrates the inimitable Tajness — timeless and understated luxury. Establishing Taj Taal Kutir as a bespoke luxury destination and receiving heartfelt feedback from guests has been immensely rewarding. To cite a particular example amongst many, Bryan Adams’s stay experience and his appreciation of the entire curation was extremely heartfelt and encouraging.

What are some of the latest offerings on the property?

We have introduced a holistic wellness package blending ancient Indian therapies with contemporary luxury. The highlight of the season has been ‘Grills and Fondue’ — our winter experience by the newly open Poolside deck, overlooking the serene Eco Park Lake (for resident guests only). Another focal point has been our bespoke high tea and hot chocolate experience at the Lake View Lounge.

In terms of F&B, what are the new offerings that one can expect?

Food and beverage is the core of the whole Taj experience, and at Taj Taal Kutir we have elevated it further with our personalised approach. Our re-imagined menus across outlets blend culinary flair with global techniques infused with superlative ingredients and a contemporary approach. One can indulge in an immersive dining experience, like a chef’s table featuring a menu designed with guest’s preference in mind.

In the face of rising competition, what are your plans to stay relevant?

Our focus is staying true to the core values of Tajness while ensuring heartfelt hospitality, authentic experiences, and unmatched luxury. The unmatched views and sereneness of Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata enable us to curate and deliver bespoke experiences with uncompromised service excellence. By continuing to deliver service excellence with our well thought-of and sought-after cultural and wellness offerings, and celebrating our deep-rooted connection with Calcutta’s heritage, we have ensured that our property remains unique and timeless.

What are your future plans for the property?

We are amidst nature and are thriving on eco-conscious practices. Our future endeavours are directed towards strengthening our commitment towards the community under our Paathya Initiatives and work towards sustainable luxury. We aim to take the bar higher with our thoughtful culinary offerings and well-curated conference and banquet events. We have an edge because of the superlative and unmatched backdrop of the Eco Park lake.

On a personal level, what is it about the space that you like most?

Personally, I feel Taj Taal Kutir stands out as a luxurious urban sanctuary and it’s a harmonious blend of warmth, elegance, eclectic interiors, and modern luxury. The highlight and an absolute favourite is the expansive 100 acres Eco Park lake which elevates our stay and dining experience by several notches.



Pictures: B Halder and Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata