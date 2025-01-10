St Joan’s School stage acts uncork season’s spirit in both educational and enjoyable style

They came dressed as Biblical characters, sang carols, and danced to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. More than 150 children from the KG and primary sections of St Joan’s School in GD Block put up their annual Christmas festival at the school premises that was educational and enjoyable.

The show began with a carol performance by students from classes III to V, each holding a candle and singing It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Next was a Nativity play that transformed the stage into Bethlehem. It ended with a beautiful chorus of Born to bring us joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Classes IV and V delivered a lively dance to Faded by Alan Walker and Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas, earning thunderous applause. Another highlight was the play Christmas in the Attic.

“The message of the play was to look around and bring joy to the deprived, for everyone deserves to be happy for Christmas,” said Angelina Sherline David the teacher who directed the drama. “We added new scenes to this popular play, a Santa Claus, and multimedia effects to make it more engaging,” said the teacher with over 20 years of directing experience. “This is my passion and the most rewarding aspect of my career.”

Madhura Adak, who played Minnie Mouse in Christmas in the Attic, shared her joy: “This was my first time in a school drama and playing the lead role was enriching. It inspired me to share gifts and toys with needy children in my locality as no one should be unhappy on Christmas,” said the Class IV student.

The show concluded with a carol and choir performance by kindergarten students. The school song In the halls of wisdom together we stand united the audience, who captured the moment with photographs.

Payel Banerjee, mother of KG St Joan’s School stu St Joan’s School dent Debadrita, was delighted with the show. “This programme brings back memories of my time at AG Church School in Asansol. My daughter thoroughly enjoyed the choir too,” she smiled.

The show was attended by many a dignitary, who shared their best wishes with students.

“Christmas is the story of love and joy, that must be present everywhere. Children come to school for knowledge but that knowledge should be translated into joy, that was found among the children here today,” said Archbishop of Calcutta Thomas D’Souza, praising the performers.

Reverend Father Sunil Rozario highlighted the importance of spreading the joy of Christ’s love, while Frantz Sidi Ami, linguistic attaché from the French Institute in India, applauded the event. “We are working hard to set up more foreign languages, especially French with the Council and school,so that students have the opportunity to study in France and also enjoy Christmas in France,” he said.

Swami Vedajnananda of the Vivekananda Institute of Environmental Management in AL Block, reminisced about singing the carol Silent Night during his novice days at Belur Math, and performed a stanza from it too.

Consul Zhang Zhizong from the consulate of the People’s Republic of China noted the growing celebration of Christmas in China, particularly among the younger generation. He encouraged students to apply for scholarships to Chinese universities.