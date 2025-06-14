Spring musicals

The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark, celebrated spring giving way to summer in the city with a vibrant musical programme. Arnab Chatterjee evoked the perfect mood for this show with his soulful vocal recital of Raga Basant Bahar. He was energetic, especially when it came to variations in the movements in vilambit and drut kheyals. Rupashree Bhattacharya assisted him beautifully on the harmonium and Kousik Banerjee on the tabla. Kalyanjit Das’s sitar recital was intricate and arresting. He played an alaap, a jor, and a jhala in Raga Shuddha Basant followed by gats. However, the equation between the key standing notes could have been more varied even though he did conclude well. Soumen Nandy accompanied him on the tabla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakuntala Park Chhaya Cultural Society organised a musical evening at the Indumati Sabhagriha in Jadavpur. The vocalist, Shubhamoy Bhattacharya, began with a recital in vilambit ektaal and drut teentaal kheyals in Raga Shuddha Kalyan, followed by a tarana. He also presented a rarely-heard raga, Jyotiswarupini, and concluded with a trivat in Raga Jaijayanti. He was perfectly accompanied by Bilal Khan Salonvi on the tabla.

Raga Shyam Kalyan found a melodic flourish on the violin of Sanjoy Ghosh, who was aided by Bodhiman Dasgupta on the tabla. The vocalist, Shobha Choudhary, from Indore presented an enchanting rendition of Raga Nand and ended with a Bhairavi thumri. Amit Chattopadhyay ably supported her on the tabla and Kamalaksha Mukherjee on the harmonium. Esha Bandyopadhyay presented kheyals in Raga Bilaskhani Todi, followed by Raga Mishra Jogiya and a thumri.

Saptarshi Hazra’s sitar recital (picture, bottom) was striking in the alaap and the gat in Raga Todi. His Raga Jaunpuri was mellifluous in the drut gat and the jhala with Sanjib Pal on the tabla. Sugato Marjit’s rendition of Raga Basant Mukhari was exquisite. He left a mark with his own composition in Raga Gaud Sarang. Sanatan Goswami and Rahul Chatterjee supported him on the harmonium and the tabla, respectively.