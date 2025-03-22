Renu Oberoi is getting a mixed bag of styles to Calcutta

Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery will be travelling to Calcutta on April 3 for a showcase at The Loft in Quest. “We are stoked to have Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery with us in Calcutta. She brings with her innovative designs, unmatchable quality and much elan in her designs,” said Manjri Agarwal, entrepreneur, who is presenting the showcase.

Renu has been designing for two decades and recently opened a store in Kala Ghoda. “Kala Ghoda is a vibrant cultural hub, known for its artistic heritage and timeless charm, making it the perfect setting for a fine jewellery boutique. The area’s creative energy and historical significance align beautifully with our vision of blending classic elegance with modern sophistication. The boutique is designed to offer a seamless and luxurious shopping experience, with a special focus on our pret collection. Featuring versatile, wearable pieces that transition effortlessly from day to evening, this collection embodies effortless elegance. The boutique debuts with our three signature Pret Collections—La Vie En Rose, Florere, and Helios. Each collection offers a distinct interpretation of effortless luxury. La Vie En Rose is a celebration of timeless romance with delicate rose motifs, Florere draws inspiration from nature’s blooming beauty, and Helios captures the brilliance of the sun with radiant, statement-worthy designs. These collections are designed for modern women who appreciate fine jewellery that is both versatile and striking,” Renu told t2. The designer has been on the London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 ramp, teaming up with the UAE-based label Atelier Zuhra as their exclusive jewellery partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Statement earrings, versatile cocktail rings, and delicate yet striking bracelets are among the must-haves. Pieces that seamlessly transition from casual sophistication to evening glamour are particularly in demand, offering effortless style with an edge of refinement,” said Renu, picking her top investments of the season.

For the Calcutta showcase, she is getting her pret, jewellery and high jewellery collections.