Parisian brand Sandro comes to India at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, the glimpses

Sandro has an easy smartness about it. The collections have a classic charm with a heart in the now. The Parisian brand known for its accessible luxury offerings is over four decades old and has now opened a store in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL). The launch collection includes the brand’s spring-summer 2025 line. t2 chatted with Evelyne Chetrite, founder and artistic director since 1984, about coming to India, the new India she sees and what fashion seeks more and more.

Congratulations! What excites you the most about coming to India?

ADVERTISEMENT

I have always had a lot of respect and admiration for India. The abundance of colours and life, this attachment to craftsmanship — there are many links with my roots in Rabat in Morocco, where I grew up. I come from a family where the sense of handmade resonated in each of us. My grandfather had a shirt workshop, and my aunt was a seamstress. They passed on to me this love for craftsmanship, and I find it again in India. It’s very exciting to open our first store in India.

Have you been to India before?

No, not yet, but I hope very soon.

What do you think of modern India?

Modern India is an incredible source of inspiration. It’s a country that has managed to preserve its traditions while embracing modernity with a unique energy. The balance between its rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism is fascinating. For me, India represents an example of successful transformation, where innovation and respect for roots coexist harmoniously. It’s this duality that makes it so captivating and, I believe, resonates deeply with the DNA of Sandro.

How is Sandro in tune with evolving Indian sensibilities?

The passion for colours, craftsmanship, and attention to detail are values we share with our Indian customers. I have a deep admiration for Indian craftsmanship and its sense of detail. India is a natural destination for Sandro because it’s a country that is growing and constantly evolving. I hope that Indian women will enjoy wearing our collections as much as we enjoyed creating them. The opening of our first store in India marks a particularly exciting moment for us.

You were very young when you launched Sandro. How would you summarise these four decades of your journey?

Very rich and beautiful. We went from a multi-brand model to over 750 points of sale worldwide, across more than 40 countries. What I’m most proud of is that we have stayed true to ourselves, and the family spirit of Sandro has remained intact. Family is something very important to me, and I am committed to keeping this value deeply rooted in Sandro.

What has been your biggest learning experience?

Never give up.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my inspiration from my family as well as my professional environment — the people who work and contribute every day to the brand’s success. I also get inspired by the street, encounters, travels, art, and of course, fashion. I love sitting on a cafe terrace and observing the spectacle that Paris, with its vibrant energy, has to offer. I often say that my eyes are like a camera. I travel with a camera in my eyes. I capture a colour, a cut… that could be the spark for a season.

Sandro is such a chic brand. What did your first collections look like?

When we launched the brand in 1984, there was nothing like it in France. There were designers on one side and, on the other, Tati, a very cheap store. Nothing really in between. The idea was to offer pieces that were of the moment. A wardrobe that would mix “chic & cool”. Mastering the art of contrast and displacement in the silhouette has always been our creed; the cut and fall had to be perfect.

What does the world increasingly seek in fashion?

There is no longer just one trend but a multitude of trends. There is a growing desire for beautiful, high-quality pieces — pieces that can be passed down from generation to generation. There is also a desire for emotion and experience — when you walk into a store, you go both to buy with a specific need and to treat yourself. Brands and designers who stand out are those who offer a complete and immersive experience, both in their physical stores and on their e-commerce sites.