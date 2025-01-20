New Town basked in the glory of old wheels at the EIMG Car Fiesta by Club De Golf

There was a bit of a traffic jam on the Ecopark road in New Town on a Sunday morning last month. But there were two things that were odd about it. First, this is not a road where traffic jams usually happen. Second, was the kind of cars that were causing the jam because none of them were less than 30 years old. All of them had driven down from the Town Hall in and were trying to get into Club de Golf for the EIMG (Eastern India Motoring Group) Vintage Car Fiesta presented by Club de Golf, with t2. Snapshots.

Chief guest at the EIMG Vintage Car Fiesta presented by Club de Golf, Col Pankaj Sinha (second left), addresses the participants flanked by EIMG founder president Shrivardhan Kanoria (left), Club de Golf owner Akanksha Pandey (second right) and Ecopark Golf Arena manager Nirmal Sarkar

(L-r) Prithvi Nath Tagore's 1958 Mercedes-Benz 180a 'Ponton', Trisha Banik's 1974 Land Rover Series III and Ford Model A