Malika Neotia skin clinic; Esmer Skin & Wellness Clinic launches today, the first look

Skincare has been a mantra with Mallika Neotia. And, she is now bringing a slice of it to Calcutta with her baby, the Esmer Skin & Wellness Clinic. The beautiful Mallika takes t2 around the cosy property on Rawdon Street.

Congratulations Mallika! What can you tell us about the clinic?

Thank you so much. I must confess that I am very excited about the launch of Esmer Skin & Wellness Clinic and extremely thrilled that I have been able to bring my vision to life. To put it in a nutshell, Esmer Skin & Wellness is an aesthetic clinic that combines cutting-edge technology and renowned dermatologists to offer world-class services. We have something for everyone with services ranging from skin to body to hair. With Esmer I have also attempted to introduce the element of luxury missing in the aesthetic clinics in Calcutta along with personalised expert care.

How was the idea born?

Growing up in Dubai, I was fortunate to be very well-exposed to global advancements and developments in the sphere of aesthetic dermatology and became familiar with the best aesthetic treatments available. So, naturally, when I moved to Calcutta, I realised there was a noticeable gap in the market for an aesthetic clinic. I felt compelled to address it, ensuring that outstanding aesthetic treatments would also be available to the residents of Calcutta.

What kind of services will the clinic offer?

At Esmer, we aim to offer a wide array of services for the benefit of our valued clients. Be it skin, body or hair, we have advanced processes and procedures available under skilled personnel. If I had to categorise the services, they would be:

• Skin rejuvenation, which includes treatments such as facials, laser hair removal, pico toning lasers, HIFU, Morpheus8, injectables, and more.

• Body shaping services to help our clients achieve their body goals, be it fat loss, muscle toning or skin tightening.

• Hair restoration services through advanced treatments like PRP, GFC or microneedling with custom serums.

What are some of the exclusive services at the clinic?

I am happy and proud to say that at Esmer Skin and Wellness Clinic we offer many procedures and treatments for the first time in eastern India and in one particular case, in the entire country. Candela Gentle Max Pro is one such treatment which has both Alexandrite and Nd:YAG laser. Available for the very first time in eastern India, this treatment is very effective and thus requires fewer sessions, and it is also more comfortable as it is combined with Cryo Cooling Technology. Evolve X, the latest technology for body shaping, is also available for the first time in eastern India and is very effective for fat loss, muscle toning and skin tightening. Finally, we have Hironic Plasonic which is a skin rejuvenation tool available for the first time in the entire country. This needle-free tool uses plasma energy, the fourth state of matter after solid, liquid and gas, to infuse bespoke serums into the skin.

What would you say is the USP?

Esmer Skin & Wellness Clinic stands out as it adds the element of luxury that was missing in aesthetic clinics in Calcutta, apart from offering world-class services, cutting-edge tools and personalised care. Our other USPs would include innovative advanced technology, skilled personnel extensively schooled by internationally trained instructors and a luxurious ambience in a sprawling 3,500sq ft space in the heart of the city. At Esmer, our aim is to reshape the way you experience beauty.

Do you see a difference in how more and more women are embracing skincare as a part of wellness?

That’s a very interesting point you have raised. Yes, I denitely see a difference with skincare becoming a part of the wellness ritual as focus gradually shifts to self-care. And I firmly believe that this is a very welcome phenomenon as it results in a boost to one’s self-confidence and mental health and hence ultimately one’s well-being.

What about men? Do you see men becoming aware too?

Yes, there has denitely been a change when it comes to men. I believe that in the past, men used to come to aesthetic clinics only on a ‘need’ basis. But now the situation has changed. Men have started to approach aesthetic clinics preventatively and as part of their well-being routine. This is significant and very welcome as certain treatments like hair restoration are more effective when done at an early stage. I am pleased to say that at present, every skin, body and hair treatment at Esmer is available for men as well. We strongly urge and encourage men to experience these treatments for themselves.

Who has been a mentor to you when it comes to the clinic?

My mother-in-law (Madhu Neotia) has been an incredible mentor and source of guidance for me in launching Esmer. Her wisdom and unwavering support played a pivotal role in encouraging me to start my own venture. She not only encouraged me to pursue Esmer but also provided me with invaluable advice and support, helping me overcome many challenges.

What is your skincare routine like?

Well, as you know, skincare is a subject close to my heart and over the years I have tried many skincare products. I have found that Biologique Recherche skincare works best for me. I have always been very impressed by their results and so naturally, at Esmer, I was keen to offer Biologique Recherche facials. If I were to go into my daily skincare routine in more detail, I use the following:

• Lait S.R Cleanser which is great for most skin types

• Lotion P50, an exfoliating lotion which is also the star product of Biologique Recherche

• Amniotique serum for hydration

• Creme Collagene which is an anti-ageing cream

• ISDIN SPF for sun protection.

I also do a combination of pico laser, peels, and facials throughout the year to keep my skin at its best.

Finally, what has Calcutta been like? Are you enjoying our city?

Absolutely! I must say Calcutta is a city full of warm and inviting people with varied interests. Not only am I enjoying their company, I am also learning a lot from them.