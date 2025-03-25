Do you know what your Insta Personality is? An AI-driven website can tell you

In today’s social media-driven world, almost all of us have a curated personality on our Instagram profile. Wouldn’t it be fun, if you could analyse your profile to find out what it says about your personality? Nothing serious, just a light-hearted roasting of your online persona. What about if you could get a report on the profiles of your favourite celebrities, your ex, your crush, or practically anyone who has a public Instagram account? Double the fun, we think.

My Kolkata got on to a fun AI-driven website called My Insta Personality, which analyses (read: roasts) any public Instagram profile using just the username.

What is My Insta Personality?

My Insta Personality is an artificial intelligence-driven website that generates a funny, light-hearted analysis of a public Instagram profile under fun categories, based on the general posting pattern of the user. The website was created by Oyale Peter, a software developer, in 2024.

How does it do what it does?

A user has to type the Instagram profile handle (not the name, but the handle) and press enter. The website then takes you to a page that shows AI-generated analysis under parameters like Roast, Your Perfect Match, Your Celebrity Lookalike, and Honest Opinion — all designed for laughs! You can get these categories for free and without logging in. If you want a more detailed LOL report under categories like Your Social Life, Your Fashion Sense, Your Career, and Your Love Life, you can log in and opt for the paid services.

Why is it popular?

Because it is fun! If you are looking for some snarky humour on a dull day, this is a good light option. After all, in an era where Grok is creating a global chatter on X with its opinions, anything that has to do with artificial intelligence is of interest and intrigue.

Few popular analyses done by the website are of global icons like The Rock, Hylie Jenner, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lionel Messi and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. My Insta Profile has created more than 17 lakh readings so far and has been used by more than 2 lakh users.

What does Rohit Sharma’s profile say?

Hopping on to the popular trend, My Kolkata also decided to check out the website. With IPL fever on a high pitch, who better than the Indian team captain who got us the Champion’s Trophy? This is what Rohit Sharma’s ROFL analysis looks like:

Roast: It starts with “Yo, Rohit! With 41.5 million followers, you’d think you’d be dropping some wisdom, but nah, you’re just flexing those selfies like you’re auditioning for a Bollywood film!” The analysis then moves on to the Indian cricket team captain’s use of emojis in his Instagram post captions, signing off with — “Spoiler alert: You're just excited about being a cricket captain and flexing your partnerships. Keep it real, man! We’re here for the cricket, not the cryptic emojis!”





Your Perfect Match: While the website does an analysis, it is not programmed to gather basic information about the user, for example, their relationship status. My Insta Personality thinks Hitman Sharma is more suited with “a Bollywood actress who can balance the glam and the game”. In real life, Ro45 has been married to his long-term girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh since 2015.





Your Celebrity Lookalike: “If Shah Rukh Khan and a cricket bat had a baby, it would probably be you!”

Try the website here.