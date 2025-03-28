Here & there: Lung specialist seeks vaccine guard for elderly

I shall discuss lung problems in detail later but first and foremost, let me make it clear that all elderly residents need to get vaccinated against pneumonia and influenza,” said Dr. Debraj Jash, head of pulmonary and sleep medicine at Manipal Hospital, Broadway.

The doctor was speaking at the senior citizens' meet conducted by BA Block Residents' Association.

“Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe infections and minimise hospitalisation. The influenza vaccine should be taken once a year, ideally in September or October, while the pneumonia vaccine is required every five years for those below 65. All adults aged 65 and older need two shots: the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) and, after one year, the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23). There are many myths about these vaccines, but since we managed to overcome covid-19 through vaccination, it should be clear how important they are now," said Jash.

Addressing respiratory issues, he dispelled common misconceptions about inhalers. “There is a myth that once an inhaler is used, it must be continued forever and leads to addiction. In reality, an inhaler has minimal side effects. It works directly on the trachea and has little impact on other areas of the body. Inhalers are not necessarily lifelong; their doses are gradually reduced and can even be withdrawn,” said the doctor, an IA Block resident.

The doctor encouraged everyone to stay active. "Patients with breathing difficulties, too, can engage in activities like yoga and walking. Our body functions like a machine, and regular movement helps keep it healthy," he added.

Regarding seasonal changes, Jash advised a gradual adjustment to weather conditions and warned against the use of air conditioning or fans during transitional periods, as these could increase the risk of pneumonia. He suggested that every household keep a pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels. “If oxygen levels drop below 90, immediate hospitalisation is required,” he said.

Another common misconception, he said, is that tuberculosis (TB) affects only the economically backward. “In reality, TB is a communicable disease that can affect anyone, but modern technology enables us to treat it,” he explained.

When an audience member asked whether patients on ventilators were at risk of pneumonia, Jash responded in the affirmative. “Sometimes, after two or three days on a ventilator, pneumonia can occur due to repeated suction procedures and the patient’s weakened immunity but avoiding ventilation out of fear of pneumonia is not advisable,” he explained.

A health check-up camp was also conducted, offering tests like ECG, PFT, blood pressure, and blood sugar tests.

Subhendu Kundu, a member of the organising committee, noted that this 16th edition of the senior citizens’ meet was particularly special. “Alongside cultural programmes, sports, prizes, and gifts, we organised this health check-up camp and an awareness talk by a specialist, which drew 110 participants,” he said.

“The happiness index changes after a certain age,” said secretary Arup Sinha. For seniors, wellness is about staying engaged and the happiness index reflects a sense of belonging and freedom from loneliness. Our 91-year-old resident, Ram Rabindra Ghosh, for instance, was so happy today it was as if all his ailments had been wiped away.”

Ghosh himself said: “Meeting all our friends today was a great opportunity, as our movements are restricted after an age. This event rejuvenated our minds, and gave us insights from the doctor.”