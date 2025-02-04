Glimpses from the Germany themed Kolkata Book Fair and a reception to celebrate

For the first time in its 48-year-old history, the Kolkata Book Fair is hosting Germany as the theme country. Four of the nine gates of the fair are dedicated to Germany. Two are modelled after the Brandenburg Gate and Hackesche Hoffe, while two are named after Max Mueller and Johann Goethe.

Marco Schilder, counsellor, head of the cultural department at the German embassy, and Marla Stukenberg, director, New Delhi, and regional director, South Asia, Goethe Institut

German ambassador Philipp Ackermann flew down for the inauguration and stayed back to attend several Book Fair-specific events at the pavilion and at AltAir, where he hosted a dinner reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is my first time at the Kolkata Book Fair. I am impressed by the sheer size of it. People come from all over to buy books. It is different from Frankfurt (Book Fair) where people come to make contacts for books to be published. Here people come to fill up their shelves with books. It is nice to see this direct contact among buyers, booksellers and publishers. It is a mega event. The pathways at the fair are full of visitors. Though on the first day, not all the stalls were ready, there was so much enthusiasm among young people, I was intrigued by the atmosphere. The chief minister said this is the cultural heartland of India. Intellectualism in India was basically born in Calcutta. This is where the big writers and the filmmakers come from. There can be no better location for this fair.

Claudia Kaiser, vice-president, business development, Asia, Africa and Arab world, Frankfurter Buchmesse

"I am very excited and happy that Germany is the focal theme country this year. We will try to make up for being late by 47 years. As we are the country of the Frankfurt Book Fair, I think we have to make an extra effort to be very present at Kolkata Book Fair. As far I see, we are fulfilling that promise. I am very impressed by our German pavilion. It will host a series of events. We just had this Dreamland Deutschland launch. Many young writers and publishers are coming from Germany in the next two weeks. We have several Swiss and Austrian artistes coming as well. It will be a German Kumbh Mela in these coming days. I am a huge fan of Durga Puja. Now I will be a fan of your Book Fair as well," said Ackermann.

Another notable presence in the German delegation is Marla Stukenberg, regional director of Goethe Institut, South Asia, who is overseeing the events happening at the Germany pavilion. "In the publishing industry, Kolkata Book Fair is known to be the biggest in Asia. We are also aware of it due to its long relationship with the Frankfurt Book Fair. We will promote it even more now. Sustainability and diversity are the two focal themes of our presentation, which are reflected in our specially built pavilion. It is designed and conceptualised by internationally acclaimed artist Anupama Kundoo, who has offices in Pondicherry and Berlin. So this is already bridging our two countries. The pavilion showcases the rich literary tradition of Germany and the innovative spirit of contemporary German writers and changemakers. It will host over 80 events and a diverse collection of works, both canonical and contemporary. It is a space that will be dedicated to performative readings, panels on publishing, book design and translations, science lectures, book launches, activities for young readers and exhibitions," said Stukenberg.