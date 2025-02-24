Exclusive: Riyaaz Amlani talks about a decade of SOCIAL and his Calcutta experience

A decade and still going strong — we are talking about SOCIAL, Riyaaz Amlani's neighbourhood cafe and co-working space that turned 10 recently. That's not all, it also saw Calcutta's first outlet, Park Street SOCIAL completing a year. t2 caught up with the managing director of Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd on the success mantra for the brand, his experience in Calcutta and keeping SOCIAL relevant for the next generation.

What do you think has made Park Street SOCIAL stand out in its first year?

At SOCIAL, we aim to create more than just great places to eat and drink; we strive to build communities and spark creativity. This vision came to life in the city at Park Street SOCIAL. From the beginning, we’ve focused on becoming a part of the neighbourhood, contributing to its vibrant culture.

Over the last year, Park Street SOCIAL has served as a platform for local and visiting artistes, offering them a space to perform and connect with the city. It has helped bring people together, from casual diners to culture enthusiasts, creating a place where everyone can share moments and make memories. We are committed to creating connections with the local communities and make Park Street SOCIAL a beloved part of Calcutta.

What were some of the challenges faced in establishing and running this outlet?

When we opened Park Street SOCIAL in the vibrant heart of Calcutta, we recognised a significant opportunity to connect with the city through its profound love for food. Calcutta is a city with a rich culinary heritage, especially known for its biryani and fish, amongst many other things — favourites that are close to every local's heart.

Understanding this, we took the initiative to thoroughly embrace these culinary traditions in our menu. Earlier this year, we launched a refreshed menu that was carefully crafted to align with local tastes. Getting it right was crucial for us because food is not just sustenance here; it’s a part of the city’s soul. Since the introduction of the new menu, our guests have shared positive feedback with our chefs and staff which has been gratifying.

In one year, what has been your perception of the Calcutta outlet? Anything you have learnt about what Calcutta likes?

Over the past year at Park Street SOCIAL, we've really gotten to know what makes this city tick, especially its love for food. Here, food is much more than just meals; it's a big part of the city's culture and history. We've learned that to win over people in Calcutta, you really need to get the local flavours right. More than anything, the city is about its strong community ties and deep connections. At SOCIAL, we're all about building community and sparking creativity, so we fit right in. Our place has become a spot where people come together, which really shows how well our values match the city's vibe.

What would you say have been some of the biggest events at Park Street SOCIAL that you are particularly proud of?

It was our celebration of Durga Puja. We created special Pujo Thaalis for the occasion, and they were a huge hit with our guests. Park Street SOCIAL has also become a key spot for music in Calcutt, hosting everyone from Prateek Kuhad to Karan Kanchan and local talent.

SOCIAL as brand turned 10! Did you foresee that happening when you opened your first outlet?

When we opened the first SOCIAL, we noticed a gap in how people used public spaces and wanted to change that. Our idea was to create a place that was more than just for eating and drinking, but also for bringing people together to share ideas and enjoy their time. This idea really changed the culture, making every day of the week a chance to meet and connect, not just weekends.

Back then, we believed in our vision but didn’t fully know how long it would last or stay relevant. Now, 10 years later, seeing SOCIAL in many cities shows that our concept struck a chord. It’s been an amazing journey, and we're really proud that our idea is still going strong and resonating with so many people.

What was the strategy for the brand to stay relevant and not fade out?

SOCIAL has always been a hub for creativity and community since it started as India's first co-working space. Today, it's a place where artistes and fans meet, each outlet alive with energy and tailored to reflect its local area. Our interiors are inspired by the specific pin code of each location, making every SOCIAL unique and inviting. We keep up with the latest trends to appeal to millennials and Gen Z. This includes offering vegan options and hosting cultural events like our Korean-themed nights, which bring new flavours and vibes to our outlets. We also make our outlets feel familiar by using the Devnagari script, adding a local touch. Plus, our festive menus change with the seasons, celebrating both local traditions and global trends.

What are some of the key milestones or turning points for SOCIAL in these 10 years?

With the launch of India’s first co-working café at Church Street SOCIAL, we redefined dining spaces by blending collaborative work environments with vibrant nightlife. Expanding to 10 cities with 55 outlets, our hyperlocal strategy ensures each SOCIAL outlet reflects its neighbourhood’s unique vibe while staying true to the brand’s essence. We’ve consistently embraced cultural and culinary trends, from introducing vegan options to creating immersive experiences themed menu. SOCIAL has also become a platform for talent, while supporting local performers and fostering community connections.

Through challenges like the pandemic, we adapted with innovations like DIY meal kits. Our spaces have also become a hub for pop culture, arts, and sports — featuring in movies like Tamasha, hosting art collaborations like Optikal Asylum, and creating immersive sports experiences like ‘Doosra Stadiums.’ Inclusivity remains at our core, with initiatives like Satrangi Mela making SOCIAL a welcoming space for all.

Ten years and forever to go, what is your next move with the brand?

We’re just getting started. The next move for us is all about growing deeper and wider expanding to new cities while continuing to evolve in the ones we’re already in. Our focus remains on staying hyperlocal.

We’re also planning to engage more with communities, whether it’s through sports events, live music, or platforms for emerging artistes. Innovation will continue to drive us. As we look to the future, our goal is to keep SOCIAL relevant and exciting for the next generation, while staying true to our essence of being a space where people connect, create, and celebrate life.

What is the biggest change you have noticed in millennial guests and Gen Z guests at your outlets?

Both millennials and Gen Z have made SOCIAL a part of their everyday lives. It’s no longer just a weekend hangout — weekday outings have become just as popular, whether it’s catching their favourite artiste, grabbing a quick drink after work, or simply enjoying the chill vibes SOCIAL is known for.

Both groups value authentic experiences, and we’ve worked hard to make everything — from our food and drinks to our events and spaces — feel real and relatable. It’s about creating a place where connections happen naturally, where people feel at ease, and where every visit feels like a meaningful part of their day.