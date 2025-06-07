Double treat

Two Calcutta produc­tions, Nihsanga Ish­war (Bengal Re­per­tory) and Chandaa Bedni (Rangakarmee), swept the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards this year, winning nine major awards. This reviewer attended their recent shows to fathom what marks them out in the national ambit.

Nihsanga Ishwar is a monologue by Su­man Saha, who also di­rects it. It questions dra­ma­turgical tools commonly used in contemporary Indian theatre and, at the very outset, declares “We’re not staging a nataka.” Saha clarifies at the end that Nihsanga Ishwar attempts a bhan — one of the ten rupakas (types of dramatic performance) mentioned in the Natyashastra. While this ploy has definite post-colonial implications, Saha’s training in the idioms of classical Indian theatre pays rich dividends in this multi-lingual, argumentative piece, which dissects popular notions about the mythical figure of Krishna without challenging the divine halo. Jointly scripted by Saha and Sohan Gupta, this 80-minute-long production rides on Saha’s amazing acting prowess, including in singing and dancing, which is complemented by Jaydip Sinha’s nuanced singing and Suvasis Sarkar’s percussion. Chandrani Sarkar, who plays the seated deity, gets animated only towards the end, displaying her maturity.

With Chandaa Bedni, Rangakarmee has found an able home-grown director in Anirudh Sarkar. The playwright, Alakhnandan, takes a leaf out of Bundelkhand’s vibrant cultural milieu. The archetypal plot is reminiscent of Mahua pala rooted in Mymensingh and is not novel. A Brahmin boy falls head over heels in love with a lower-caste entertainer as the high and mighty lust after her. But Rangakarmee’s supremely energetic teamwork keeps one awestruck. The multi-talented Ranjini Ghosh, poised to go miles as an actor, plays the titular part with authority while the young ensemble, in keeping with the choreographers, Subhojit Guha and Madhumita Chakraborty, respond to the lilting melodies rooted in the Hindi heartland. Sarkar crafts this 105-minute marvel with a keen eye for details. The seasoned light designer, Badal Das, fills up the hollows and heightens the moods.