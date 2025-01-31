Councillor Tulsi Sinha Roy launches pickleball at City Centre court on Republic Day

Residency Apartments in City Centre 1 has just thrown open a pickleball-cum-badminton court for its residents. The facility was launched on Republic Day by councillor Tulsi Sinha Roy and residents started playing right away.

Pickleball is a sport started in the US in 1965 that has been gaining traction over the years.

The sport shares similarities with badminton and tennis, making it appealing for players familiar with both games. The court is smaller than in tennis but has the same layout. Players use a short carbon racket to hit the fibre ball, that is light and has holes all over. Players are to hit the ball after it bounces in their court once.

“Our residents love playing badminton but would have to play on the roadside in the complex. That meant having to pause the game and move out whenever a car had to pass through. So we gifted ourselves a court and thought of doubling it with pickleball as this game is the buzzword now,” said Anindya Paul on behalf of Residency Apartment Owners’ Association City Centre 1.

The court has come up on a concrete patch that thus far used to be a dumpyard and residents now are heading to it straight eagerly after school and office.

“I play squash and badminton but at a club in south Calcutta. It will be convenient to play right under my apartment,” said Shaurya Kapoor of Class VII. His friend Vansh Chopra plays badminton within the complex but is eager to explore the new sport. Shaurya’s grandpa Shyam Sundar Kapoor was the first to play pickleball with chief guest Sinha Roy after the inauguration.

Residency has 60 apartments whose inmates share a common swimming pool, gym and table tennis court too. “The new facility is free for residents but in case they bring guests we would charge a fee that would help raise funds for its maintenance,” said Paul. “We are also in talks with coaches who can come teach us pickleball. As the game picks up, we’ll put up scoreboards and invite other blocks to come and play in tournaments here.”

The new court is marginally smaller than the standard pickleball court but sports consultants have said it would suffice for beginners. Two nets are on standby — a low one for pickleball and a high one for badminton, and both have wheels so players may drag the net of choice and play. Four pickleball racquets and a few balls have been kept for common use.

Sinha Roy felt the initiative was commendable at a time when youths look for outlets to vent their stress. “Parents don’t have time to take kids to parks these days so a court inside one’s own complex sounds like a great evening activity,” said Sinha Roy, who even played a little after the inauguration. “This is my first time with this new sport though I play badminton in the evenings in CD Park sometimes. I would love to come and play pickleball here if I get time.”