Chaos to cosy — homegrown kids’ nightwear brands making bedtime easier

Bedtime should be simple: bath, book, bed. However, any parent knows the real challenge starts with “What are you wearing to sleep?” While we dream of our little ones snoozing in soft, breathable cotton sets, they’re busy insisting on a scratchy superhero cape or last Tuesday’s spaghetti-stained T-shirt. Children’s skin is usually sensitive, so fabrics like cotton and linen are ideal for preventing itching, rashes, or skin discomfort. Adorable prints just make them all the more cuter! Thankfully, homegrown brands are stepping up, offering nightwear that’s comfy, cute, and — miraculously — something kids might actually agree to wear.

Nigh Nigh

Durable soft cotton, sturdy stitching, and a promise of cute designs, Nigh Nigh has it all. Founded by Swati and Roopali, two young mothers, Nigh Nigh brings the tales of fairies, fables, and fantasy lands far away beyond the clouds, and an element of love and fuzziness that spreads warmth and joy. It has a wide range of rompers, nightshirts, and pyjamas for all ages, and their cotton bed linen collection is worth a watch too!

Price: Rs 650 onwards

Klephant

Founded by Sonia Goel, Klephant is dedicated to creating quality, comfortable, and stylish night suits and ethnic wear for kids. For kids aged two years and above, Klephant has a wide range of half- and full-sleeve night suits.

Price: Rs 1,299 onwards

Masu Living

Born from a sustainable and conscious mother, Masu Living offers unique prints, handcrafted and homegrown cotton night suits with a wide collection of twinning pyjama sets for you and your little ones. All sets are available for ages up to 10 years.

Price: Rs 1,399 onwards

Ola Otter

Ola Otter offers sleep suits and night suits made of organic cotton which is hypoallergenic and suited for the littlest ones. I have been a big fan of sleep suits because they offer a cozy sleep to newborns and Ola Otter has them for all seasons. From charming designs like Fuzzy Fishes and Gummy Birds to versatile options like Full Sleeve Night Suits, Sleepsuits with Footsies and Half Sleeve Night Suits, they have almost everything you need to provide your baby with the perfect night suit for a restful slumber.

Price: Rs 1,399 onwards





The Forest Child

My son loves their kurta night suits and I think they are perfect for the summer. Hundred per cent cotton, soft, handmade kurta set night suits with endearing prints, The Forest Child is a great find. Each kurta set has a story about a wondrous forest creature which you can add to your bedtime routine.

Price: Rs 695 onwards





Cocoon Care

Bamboo is naturally softer than cotton. And when combined with cotton, it is soft yet strong. Not only this, the fabric gets softer with wash. Sustainable and cooler , Cocoon Care has sleep suits and pyjama sets, made from bamboo cotton, muslin and terry, for newborns to age 4. This makes it ideal for babies who are prone to rashes and other skin irritations. It claims to be safe for eczema prone skin too.

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

Love The World Today

Mindful clothing made with GOTS certified cotton is just right for the upcoming summer nights in Kolkata. LTWT has something for every age group and also understands that kids outgrow clothes quickly. So when your child outgrows LTWT clothes, just drop them a mail and send them back. They’ll donate the good ones and upcycle the not-so-good ones, and share them with the other little feet that need them. After all, loving the world is also about how you let go.

Price: Rs 975 onwards





The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores