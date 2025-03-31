Arsenal legend Sol Campbell engaged in a tete-a-tete on his recent visit to Calcutta

Sol Campbell, one of Arsenal’s legendary Invincibles, is a towering figure in the football world, both literally and figuratively. With his commanding presence, impeccable defensive skills and a knack for leadership, he was a stalwart at Arsenal, anchoring the team during their unforgettable unbeaten era. Known for his aura of confidence and calmness, Sol’s contributions on the pitch made him a hero among Gunners fans. A powerhouse on the pitch and swift, he was known for his no-nonsense approach to chasing the ball and shutting down strikers. A true defensive wall, Sol made running after a ball look like an art form.

Recently, Calcutta welcomed the football icon, and he didn’t disappoint as a tourist. Donning his explorer cap, Sol soaked in the city’s charm with enthusiasm. He visited the Victoria Memorial, basking in its architectural splendor, and even rode on one of Calcutta’s iconic yellow taxis, blending into the city’s lively chaos. It was a delight to see Campbell embrace the vibrant culture of the football-loving city. Here’s what he said in a t2 chat.

What is your favourite memory from your time as one of Arsenal’s Invincibles?

I think there are a lot of great memories for me. I’d probably say there are a number of them. For me, one of them was the joy of being in a team like that. It’s like a memory of every day to be with those players — training for that particular year, sharing the same ambition. It was exhilarating, and really everybody fed off it. And when you have a quality team with quality players in the right environment, it was a sense of something special.

Who was the toughest striker you faced during your career and why?

Oh, there were many of them! If I weren’t really focused, I think they all were good in a way (laughs). They always challenged you. You’ve got Michael Owen, you’ve got Emile Heskey, you’ve got Andy Cole, you’ve got Dwight Yorke. You had people like Duncan Ferguson, Alan Shearer, different big 6’4”, 6’5”guys, so different. You know, these guys were immense and unbelievable. Ryan Giggs as well, even though he was a winger, he would trouble you once he got into the central.

What was your proudest moment while playing for England?

I think having my debut, it was against Hungary, just before the Euro 96 campaign. I was given my debut in a friendly, and then I came on against Euros for like 5-10 minutes against Scotland, which was amazing. I think when I scored my first goal against Sweden in the World Cup, that was special for me. Scoring for your country in the World Cup finals is definitely up there.

What is your take on star players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving European clubs they played for so long and joining clubs outside Europe?

I totally understand it because they want a different experience. They’ve given everything in Europe. I think it’s nice to start from a new place, a new system, build up another league or shed light onto other leagues. And they’ve done enough in Europe. It’s not like they’ve gone at 25. They’ve gone at like late 30s. That’s fine to open up the avenues for other countries. I think it’s great!

What skills from football as a sport have translated into your life after retirement?

I believe it’s about building a team, being part of that team, and making key decisions. Knowing when to step back and change direction if continuing would lead to a less favourable outcome is crucial. Equally important is recognising when you’re on the right path, even if it’s challenging, and sticking with it because the end result will be worth it. These traits have allowed me to transfer valuable skills into other areas of my life after retirement.

How has football changed since you retired?

One significant change is how goalkeepers now play. Previously, goalkeepers would simply hold the ball or throw it, but they didn’t play with it. That’s a massive shift over the past 25 years. Additionally, I’ve noticed a slight lack of desire among some players, which has diminished a bit. It’s not the case everywhere in the world, but in certain parts of football, it has definitely decreased.