Actor Seema Biswas inspired listeners with a candid conversation

In the run up to International Women’s Day, Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Ehsaas Women of Kolkata organised a unique, informal afternoon of conversation featuring eminent film and theatre actress Seema Biswas. Held on March 5 at the community hall of Gayatri Garden on Elgin Road, the short but stimulating Choupal session was an opportunity for the audience to get up close and personal with the National Award-winning actress while she recounted her journey through the world of acting, sharing with her listeners the knowledge and valuable lessons of life that she had picked up along the way.

Besides sharing wonderful stories about her early life spent in Nalbari, Assam and her initiation into theatre and later films, the spontaneous interaction found the veteran actress expressing her thoughts on Indian films and its audience, her own performances, her insightful understanding of the medium of cinema, and the learning she had acquired from her own experiences over the years.

The conversation expectedly kicked off with Seema Biswas reminiscing her experiences about her debut role in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen, which instantly catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her fame but also making her the target of controversy for her bold depiction of her character in the film. During her conversation with multi-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, she also spoke at length about the biases and prejudices she had faced early on in her career, not merely as a woman but as someone who did not fit into the conventional notions of how an actress should be. The conversation also highlighted issues pertaining to society, feminism and the responsibility of all art towards the audience.

Full of grace, humour and humility, Seema Biswas always underscored her self-discipline and commitment to her craft throughout the conversation, her attitude to her detractors, her optimism, positivity and self-belief inspiring everyone present.



