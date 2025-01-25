A sonorous balance

When it comes to performing the works of great classical composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, the immense technical precision required of a performer can have an alienating effect — it might make a performance seem too mechanical even when the presentation is flawless. The emotional depth of the pieces may, consequently, be somewhat lost to the untrained ear.

The beauty of great classical music becomes accessible in all its glory, thus coming truly to fruition, when technical mastery is delicately balanced with the offer of an emotional register of the pieces that is all one's own. This is a rare feat, one that was accomplished by Professor Daniele Buccio in his scintillating recital at Sandre Hall in the Calcutta School of Music on December 8, where he performed Bach's The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II.

ADVERTISEMENT

An exquisite interplay of contrast and balance defined Buccio's performance. A total of 12 pieces played in different keys, each containing a pair within — a prologue and a fugue — demanded equal mastery over the sombre and the jubilant, the flowing and the structured. The sound produced by the instrument remained exceptionally rich and sonorous as it explored a variety of moods in the course of nearly three hours. Throughout that duration, there was no lag or inconsistency in performance. Consummately arranged and paced, the production retained Bach’s original vision, achieving flawless cohesion and tremendous impact through the length of the recital.

Buccio's style of playing was also characterised by an intense meditative quality and perfect control, with each piece blooming under his expert focus. His brilliance brought the emotional content of the music to life and it resonated with each spellbound member of the audience as he articulated the emotional nuances implicit in every note in a way that was unique as it was thorough in execution. Performances such as this are rare and a privilege to attend.