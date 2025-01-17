MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jharkhand to bring land-related tasks under Right to Service Act for timely completion

The instruction to this effect was given by the land revenue minister Deepak Birua on Thursday during a meeting with divisional commissioners and departmental secretaries in Ranchi

Animesh Bisoee Published 17.01.25, 05:26 AM
Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren File image

Jharkhand will bring land-related tasks, including mutation, under the Right to Service Act, ensuring timely completion of these services.

The instruction to this effect was given by the land revenue minister Deepak Birua on Thursday during a meeting with divisional commissioners and departmental secretaries in Ranchi.

This move is aimed at reducing the inconvenience faced by masses over land-related issues.

The Right to Service Act in Jharkhand, known as Jharkhand Rajya Sewa Deni Ki Guarantee Act 2011, is aimed at providing for the delivery of services to the people of the state within the stipulated time period.

Birua said: “Bring mutation and other land-related works under the purview of the Right to Service Act. Officers should work towards completing such works on time. So that the common people can get better facilities and the government can increase revenue collection.”

“Now the people of the state can get their land receipt through bar code. They will be able to issue receipts for their land through mobile itself and will not have to do rounds of the office,” thenminister added.

