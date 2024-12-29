Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren delivers swift dole boost

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took to social media on Saturday to claim that he had fulfilled his poll promise of transferring the enhanced financial assistance amount to women beneficiaries in December.

Hemant shared on his X handle that he had fulfilled his promise regarding the Maiyan Samman Yojana, a monthly financial assistance scheme for poor women, in “record time”.

He also mentioned that, despite the cancellation of Saturday’s function at Namkum in Ranchi, which would have marked the simultaneous transfer of funds to women beneficiaries, the government has started transferring the enhanced amount of ₹2,500 to each eligible beneficiary, amounting to ₹30,000 annually.

The function scheduled on Saturday had to be cancelled due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which led the Centre to declare national mourning from December 26 to January 1, during which no government programmes could be held.

On Friday, the Jharkhand government issued a notification to all deputy commissioners of the 24 districts, informing them of the cancellation of the programme as per the Centre’s directive.

There had been speculation among the beneficiaries that the enhanced amount might now be transferred in the new year.

The Jharkhand government, under its flagship Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana for over 50 lakh women benificiaries, had been transferring ₹1,000 monthly to their bank accounts for the past few months.

The JMM-led coalition had announced in its manifesto during the Assembly polls that it would enhance the monthly amount to ₹2500 if voted to power.

Sources in the women, child development and social security department said that the enhanced amount had already been transferred to some beneficiaries on December 26, and the remaining beneficiaries received the amount on Saturday.