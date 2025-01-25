Yogi Adityanath invokes ‘daughter’, temple in prestige battle against Samajwadi Party

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed the Samajwadi Party an "enemy of Ayodhya" and claimed that a victory for it from the Milkipur Assembly constituency, close to the temple town, would be "harmful for daughters".

"Voting for the friends of (rape accused local Samajwadi Party leader) Moin Khan will be dangerous for your daughters. And the Samajwadi Party is also an enemy of Ayodhya," Adityanath told a rally in Milkipur, where by-elections are scheduled on February 5.

The seat fell vacant after the previous incumbent, Awadhesh Prasad, was elected MP from Faizabad-Ayodhya in the general election, handing the BJP an embarrassing defeat at the home of the Ram temple.

The by-election has therefore become a prestige battle for the BJP and Adityanath, who are building their campaign against the Samajwadis on the familiar plank of Hindutva and that of women’s safety.

The BJP's own record on women's safety has been questionable. One of its former MLAs, Kuldeep Sengar, stands convicted of rape while a former MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, faces accusations of sexual harassment from national-level women wrestlers.

"The SP is known for insulting daughters and the Hindu religion. They opposed the inauguration of the Ram temple and are now opposing the Mahakumbh," Adityanath said.

He chanted a slogan: "Dekh sapaee, bitiya ghabraee (Daughters feel scared when they see Samajwadis)."

The Samajwadis have fielded Ajeet Prasad, son of Awadhesh, while the BJP has nominated Chandrabhanu Paswan.

Moin, a block-level Samajwadi leader in Ayodhya, and his associate Raju Khan have been in custody since being arrested last year on the charge of gang-raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl. A DNA test has purportedly confirmed Raju’s involvement.

The Adityanath government has bulldozed two buildings belonging to Moin saying they had been built illegally.

"You have seen pictures of Moin Khan with the Samajwadi MP (Awadhesh). The SP insulted the daughter (rape complainant) by demanding a DNA test on her, whereas her statement (in court) was enough (to prove the charge)," Adityanath said.

Awadhesh said the BJP was scared of losing the by-election. "People are alert about their rumour-mongering and misinformation campaign," he said.

"By defeating the BJP and electing me from Faizabad-Ayodhya last year, the voters sent a clear message that they have lost faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Adityanath."

He added: "The BJP has nothing (no plank) except spreading the poison of hatred. They believe that creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims will always help them. But the people are proving them wrong."

Some local Samajwadi leaders have alleged police pressure to stay away from the campaign.