Yogi Adityanath blame on 'infiltrators', not rowdy kanwariyas over CRPF jawan assault

A day after kanwariyas beat up a CRPF jawan, Yogi Adityanath was ready to again absolve the pilgrims of any blame for the violence accompanying their journeys, while showering rose petals on them from a helicopter and a makeshift roadside platform.

Some violent people had “infiltrated” the kanwariyas and were rioting to malign the Hindu pilgrimage, the chief minister said in a brief speech at a venue off the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Dulhera, Meerut.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the Shaivite monk had praised the kanwariyas’ “devotion” and accused their critics for falsely maligning them.

Sunday’s partial climb-down — marking an acknowledgement of violence on the Kanwar Yatra routes — appeared forced by seven kanwariyas’ arrest on Saturday for kicking and punching a CRPF jawan at Mirzapur railway station.

Kanwariyas — who typically travel long distances to collect Ganga water and offer it at Shiva temples — have vandalised shops over prices at several places in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand since the month-long pilgrimage officially kicked off on July 11. They have damaged vehicles in bouts of road rage and blocked highways for hours.

“Inform the police if any rowdy element tries to violate law and order and hurts your religious sentiments. The administration will deal with them stringently,” Adityanath said.

“We have CCTV footage of the rioters. I have decided that those committing violence to defame the Kanwar Yatra will have their posters put up across (the state) after the pilgrimage is over.”

Adityanath added: “We will take strong action against them. We expect all Shiv Bhakts (kanwariyas) to cooperate. Remember, before 2017, the government used to prevent the Kanwar Yatra; they created hurdles on your way. Today, there is a government that respects your devotion. It’s our (kanwariyas’) responsibility to respect this.”

Adityanath’s government has earmarked a dedicated route for kanwariyas in western Uttar Pradesh and organises refreshment and medical camps along the highways for them.

Over 50,000 policemen are on duty along the Kanwar Yatra route. Government officials have been welcoming the pilgrims into their districts with garlands and petal showers apart from food packs and water.

Adityanath on Sunday surveyed the kanwar route from a helicopter and showered petals on the pilgrims from the sky.

Many previous governments had treated the Kanwar Yatra as any other pilgrimage and never made any special arrangements.

A Samajwadi Party government had banned them from taking along disc jockeys because the pilgrims often exhibited lewd and violent behaviour while dancing to their music.

Adityanath has been in Delhi since Saturday to meet senior BJP leaders amid speculation in Lucknow about impending changes to the state government and party unit.

The chief minister prayed at the Sri Dudheswarnath Temple in Ghaziabad onSunday.