Wife of navy officer killed in Pahalgam: ‘Don't want people going against Muslims, Kashmiris’

Himanshi Narwal has made a quiet appeal on what would have been the 27th birthday of her husband, Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was one of the at least 26 people terrorists killed in cold blood at Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley in the worst attack of its kind in years in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I just want the entire nation to pray for him, that wherever he is, he remains healthy and happy,” Himanshi told newspersons on Thursday. “We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice.”

Every tragedy throws up a face, or a person. Like the Reuters photograph of a grieving woman on the Cuddalore beach after the Indian Ocean tsunami.

The photograph of Himanshi kneeling next to the lifeless body of her husband – her bridal bangles still clinging to her wrists – has been the visual that sums up the massacre that has united India in grief and rage.

On Thursday, Himanshi Narwal stood in their home in Karnal, speaking not of vengeance, but of remembrance and peace.

Vinay hailed from Bhusli village in Haryana’s Karnal district. His family had been living in Karnal city.

He had pursued engineering before clearing the exams to join the Indian Navy as an officer. He and Himanshi had tied the knot on April 16 in Mussoorie. Seema, a neighbour, had recalled their wedding festivities: “There were grand celebrations at his home. Not just the Narwal family, but the entire neighbourhood was part of it.”

Vinay and Himanshi Narwal had planned a honeymoon in Europe, but delays in visas and Vinay’s work commitments led them to settle for a shorter trip – to Jammu and Kashmir.

They were eating bhelpuri at Baisaran Valley on April 22 when a man approached them.

A video recorded shortly after the shooting showed Himanshi, stunned, telling the person behind the camera: “We were eating bhelpuri when a man came and told my husband you are not Muslim and shot him.”

At Delhi airport the next day, when the coffin arrived with a naval guard of honour, Himanshi said through sobs: “We should all be proud of him.”