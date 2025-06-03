White tiger cub dies after prolonged treatment at Nandankanan Zoological Park

A white tiger cub at Nandankanan Zoological Park died on Sunday evening, zoo officials confirmed. The cub was born on November 2, 2024, to melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa, alongside two normally coloured siblings.

In an official release, the zoo stated: “The deceased cub had shown signs of lameness in March and was under regular veterinary care, including diagnostic imaging, medication and nutritional supplementation. Experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) also examined the cub, and blood tests revealed no major abnormalities.”

While the cub initially responded to treatment and showed signs of recovery, the lameness persisted to some extent. “On Saturday, the cub ate normally and showed no signs of distress. However, on Sunday, it appeared to be struggling and passed away in the evening,” the release added.

The zoo authorities have raised concerns after the two surviving cubs from the same litter also began exhibiting signs of lameness. “We are conducting all necessary screenings and treatments are underway,” officials said.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

With this death, the Odisha Zoo now houses 27 tigers, including 18 normal-coloured tigers (11 males and 7 females), five white tigers (3 males and 2 females) and four melanistic tigers (3 males and 1 female).