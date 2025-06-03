MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 June 2025

White tiger cub dies after prolonged treatment at Nandankanan Zoological Park

The zoo authorities have raised concerns after the two surviving cubs from the same litter also began exhibiting signs of lameness

Subhashish Mohanty Published 03.06.25, 07:00 AM
The white tiger cub at Nandakanan Zoo

The white tiger cub at Nandakanan Zoo The Telegraph

A white tiger cub at Nandankanan Zoological Park died on Sunday evening, zoo officials confirmed. The cub was born on November 2, 2024, to melanistic tiger Krishna and white tigress Rupa, alongside two normally coloured siblings.

In an official release, the zoo stated: “The deceased cub had shown signs of lameness in March and was under regular veterinary care, including diagnostic imaging, medication and nutritional supplementation. Experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) also examined the cub, and blood tests revealed no major abnormalities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the cub initially responded to treatment and showed signs of recovery, the lameness persisted to some extent. “On Saturday, the cub ate normally and showed no signs of distress. However, on Sunday, it appeared to be struggling and passed away in the evening,” the release added.

The zoo authorities have raised concerns after the two surviving cubs from the same litter also began exhibiting signs of lameness. “We are conducting all necessary screenings and treatments are underway,” officials said.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

With this death, the Odisha Zoo now houses 27 tigers, including 18 normal-coloured tigers (11 males and 7 females), five white tigers (3 males and 2 females) and four melanistic tigers (3 males and 1 female).

RELATED TOPICS

Nandankanan Zoological Park White Tiger
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkim disaster kills soldiers: Rain-triggered landslides claim army trio at camp, six missing

Sources said the landslide at Chaten, about 3km north of Chungthang, hit a portion of the army’s housing quarters
Gautam Adani.
Quote left Quote right

Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports, reports are baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT