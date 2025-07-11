'We’re in shock': Family seeks answers after Radhika Yadav’s killing by her father

A cousin of the man who allegedly killed his daughter and former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav on Friday said the family members are in deep shock and looking for answers, as no one knows what really happened.

The 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday, leaving behind questions aplenty.

Raj Kumar, the accused's brother, said Yadav was not known to be short-tempered or violent, making the incident all the more baffling.

"We are all in a state of shock, everyone is in grief... No one really knows what happened. It's a very sad incident," Kumar told PTI Videos.

"As far as I know, Deepak never showed signs of being short-tempered," he added.

Radhika Yadav was cremated on Friday evening. Her father, who confessed to the crime and told police he was taunted for living off her income from a tennis academy, was produced in court on Friday and remanded to one day's police custody.

Kumar said Deepak and his family had several sources of income that included properties and plots of land. He said Deepak was quite supportive of whatever Radhika did since her childhood, and spent a lot of money on her tennis training.

"He used to drop and pick her up every day when she used to go for her training sessions, and he was also of the thought that one day his daughter would make him proud," Kumar said.

Police claimed the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

Radhika featured in a music video last year alongside an independent artist. With many claiming that the music video might have triggered tensions at home, police said all angles were being looked into.

The accused felt that he was financially well off and also earned from rental income, so there was no need for his daughter to run an academy, the police claimed.

The woman received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the postmortem report by a board of three doctors, said police. That done, her body was handed over to the family and taken for last rites to the family’s village in Wazirabad, close by.

There was stunned silence and many tears too as the young woman was cremated, said a villager. About 150 people, including her grieving family, attended the funeral with her brother Dheeraj lighting the pyre.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.