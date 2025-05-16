'War should be the last option': Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt after Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor has brought into sharp focus the importance of drones in modern warfare, which along with space and cyberspace will write the new paradigm of future military conflicts, a former Director General of Military Operation, who oversaw the Doklam crisis, has said.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Thursday, retired Lt. Gen. Anil Kumar Bhatt also expressed his displeasure at suggestions in social media by many war-mongers, who were unhappy with the conflict ending in four days on the grounds that it was an opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He said war should be the last option and should not be waged since India had achieved its strategic aims.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.