Uttarakhand retraces Yatra communal steps, mandates identity boards for vendors

An informal order issued last year to shopkeepers along the Kanwar route in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is a policy decision now.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government has made it mandatory for every shop and restaurant owner on both sides of the road through which the Kanwariyas pass to put up boards bearing their names, pictures of identity proofs and registration numbers. Those who fail to do so will be fined ₹2 lakh.

The move is seen as an attempt to keep shopkeepers from the minority community away from the Yatra route, a demand many Kanwariyas make. The Yogi Adityanath government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh also makes it mandatory for shopkeepers along the Yatra route to display their identity details.

The month-long Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 11 and continue till August 9. Priests have said the first 13 days of the month is the most auspicious time for the pilgrimage but many enthusiasts have already started their journey.

R. Rajesh Kumar, the health secretary of Uttarakhand, said: “We had received reports of adulteration in food items at shops in Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi. We have asked the shopkeepers along the highway to display every detail on their establishments.”

He also cited security reasons, adding that even those who sell items on carts

must follow the government order.

Tajbar Singh Jaggi, additional commissioner in the Food Safety and Drugs Administration, was quoted as telling reporters that those who didn’t follow the order would be taken to task.

“The order must be followed strictly. We can’t compromise on food quality. The owners of all shops, including dhabas and carts, have to follow it,” he said, adding that Section 55 of the Food Safety Act provides for a fine of ₹2 lakh.

The demand for the display of identity details of shopkeepers along the Kanwar route was made last year by the Kanwariyas, who didn’t want to buy anything from minority community vendors.