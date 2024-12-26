MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uttar Pradesh: Teacher booked for beating class 6 student over wearing cap to convent school

An FIR was filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta

PTI Ballia Published 26.12.24, 12:31 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

The teacher of a convent school in the Chitbaragaon police station area here was booked for allegedly beating a class six student for wearing a cap to school, police said on Thursday.

The teacher allegedly beat the child again after his father complained to the school authorities about the incident, Chitbaragaon police station in-charge Prashant Kumar Chaudhary said.

An FIR was filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta from Jai Prakash Nagar village on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read

In his complaint, Gupta accused Rai of using abusive language against his son, Shlok Gupta, for wearing a cap to school and beating him for it, Chaudhary said, adding that the incident took place on December 20.

When Gupta went to the school the next day to deposit the fees, he complained about the teacher to the school principal, he said.

Angered by this, Rai beat the student again on the same day and banged his head against the wall, Chaudhary added.

The matter is under investigation, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

